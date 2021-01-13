Take-Two withdraws Codemasters bid after EA $1.2 billion offer

Take-Two has walked away from its nearly $1 billion offer for UK game publisher Codemasters, opening the door for EA to step in and acquire it, reports VG247 .

Codemasters is the home to the Dirt, Grid, and Formula One franchises and this latest announcement seems to be the end of a months-long bidding war between Take-Two and EA over ownership of Codemasters and its lucrative franchises.

Back in November, we had confirmation that Take-Two was planning to buy F1 studio Codemasters for $994 million with plans to seal the deal in the first quarter of 2021. Then, in December, EA offered $1.2 billion to buy Codemasters , and announced that they had "reached an agreement" to acquire the UK studio. Take-Two responded to the offer promising "a further announcement will be made when appropriate." It seems that the announcement has come, and Take-Two is stepping back, paving the way for EA to acquire Codemasters.

The EA/Codemasters deal is expected to go forward with initial plans, which means it'll finalize sometime in Q1 of this year. EA will have an investors call sometime in February to go over Q3 results, so expect to hear details of the Codemasters deal then. When EA's $1.2 billion bid was announced on December 14, the company stated that it believed it could "help accelerate Codemasters' performance by leveraging EA's deep expertise in live services operations." Let's see what that means for the future of games like Dirt, F1, and more.