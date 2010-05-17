Eyes Wide Open review

Set amid the enclosed world of an Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood in contemporary Jerusalem, Haim Tabakman’s low-key debut feature probes the conflict between religious duty and sexual desire.



Married with four children, devout butcher Aaron (Zohar Strauss) embarks on an affair with new shop assistant Ezri (Ran Danker), a younger man who mysteriously left his previous yeshiva school.



No prizes for guessing that the pair will eventually face the wrath of their community, yet Eyes Wide Open remains a sensitively directed and movingly acted story of forbidden love.