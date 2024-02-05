Get your chainsaws ready! A new Evil Dead spin-off movie is in the works – and we're ready for another bloody good time.

After the success of Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, which grossed $147 million against its $15-19 million budget, a new Evil Dead movie is set to be produced under Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert's Ghost House Pictures banner.

Sébastien Vaniček, who directed last year's French horror Vermine, is set to helm and co-write the pic. Vermine, which sees a species of deadly spiders descend onto a French housing project, was dubbed the "scariest film at Venice Film Festival". The film won Best Picture and Best Director at Fantastic Fest, and won a Special Jury Prize at the Sitges Film Festival. Vianiček recently signed to Creative Artists Agency, which Deadline says hooked him up with the Raimi-produced project.

Evil Dead hit theaters in 1981, written and directed by Raimi. The film follows a group of college students (Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor, Betsy Baker, and Theresa Tilly) who accidentally unleash a swarm of demons and spirits while staying in an isolated cabin. Raimi would go on to direct Evil Dead 2 (1987) and Army of Darkness (1993). A spin-off series starring Bruce Campbell, Ash vs. Evil Dead, premiered on Starz in 2015 and ran for three seasons. Fede Alvarez's Evil Dead remake, starring Jane Levy and Shiloh Fernandez, hit theaters in 2013.

Vaniček's Evil Dead spin-off does not yet have a release date. Evil Dead Rise is streaming on Max.