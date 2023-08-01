Bet you'd never imagine reading this sentence: Evil Dead Rise fans have spotted a parallel between the horror sequel and Barbie. It's a stretch, yes, and it's toe-tally weird to boot, but they've spotted it – and taken to Twitter to highlight it.

On July 29, Madrid-based writer Pedro J. García posted two shots from the respective films, and joked about how similar they looked. The one from Barbie was of Margot Robbie's foot and ankle, permanently extended to look like a doll's, while the other was Alyssa Sutherland's wet, bruised foot from a scene where her character Ellie, possessed by a deadite, steps out of a filled-up bathtub.

Evil Dead Rise (Lee Cronin) / Barbie (Greta Gerwig)

"I would have loved Demon Barbie growing up," joked someone in the replies, while another teased: "2023 was a good year in cinema for Quentin Tarantino." (They weren't the only ones to mention the filmmaker in the responses, either).

"This Barbie is with the maggots," a third commented, referencing Barbie's posters and the line 'Mommy's with the maggots now' from Evil Dead Rise. "Women's stories matter," a fourth said.

"Literally my two favorite films of 2023. Mommy with the Kens now," read another similar tweet.

Released in April, and directed by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise centers on sisters Beth and Ellie, whose strained relationship gets pushed to breaking point when the latter's kids find a mysterious book in a bunker underneath their Los Angeles high-rise. Unaware of the dark origins of their discovery, the youngsters ferry it back up to their apartment – and inadvertently unleash an all-powerful demon that takes up residence in their mother's body.

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie, on the other hand, follows Barbie as she journeys to the Real World to learn why she's suddenly having existential thoughts – and getting cellulite. There, the plastic gal sets out to discover what true independence is, but the task is complicated by Ken (Ryan Gosling), who attempts to bring patriarchy back to Barbie Land. America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell round out the supporting cast.

