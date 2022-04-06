Everything Everywhere All at Once is now Letterboxd's highest rated movie of all time

There's a new movie at the top of the Letterboxd charts – Everything Everywhere All at Once is now the highest rated feature film of all time on the social networking review site, with an average user rating of 4.6 out of five stars.

This title has previously been held by two films: Parasite and The Godfather. However, while it took Parasite six months after its premiere to take the top spot from Francis Ford Coppola's classic, Everything Everywhere All at Once took only three weeks to best Bong Joon-ho's Oscar winner.

Yes, NOW it's official—@allatoncemovie is the highest rated movie of all time on Letterboxd. 👀In an exclusive, writer-directors @dunkwun and Daniel Scheinert (@Daniels) react to the good news with an impromptu acceptance speech. 🧡 @A24 #EverythingEverywhere pic.twitter.com/9uA4sDGSmYApril 5, 2022

The movie is family drama meets action-comedy, with a healthy dose of multiversal sci-fi, and features an ensemble cast including Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

It follows Evelyn (Yeoh), a woman drawn from her ordinary life into an adventure through the multiverse after she discovers that she is the only one who can save every world in existence from an ominous threat.

The movie was directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (who are also known as the Daniels). The duo made their directorial debut in 2016 with the surreal comedy-drama Swiss Army Man starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe, and this is their second feature together.