Escape Room 2: Six contestants try to survive in these exclusive new images

When 2017's Jigsaw failed to kickstart the Saw franchise again – though the series is back now in the shape of Spiral – Escape Room offered a deadly alternative.

The first movie was released back in 2019 and centered on six unwitting participants taking part in an escape room that, unlike your normal themed puzzle-box, had very real consequences. Yes, there were deaths, but two members of the group lived on to take part in a sequel.

The time has (finally) come for that follow-up, titled Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, to arrive in cinemas – and GamesRadar+ and Total Film have an exclusive new look at the movie. Check out two images – one above, one below – from Escape Room 2.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Taylor Russell's Zoey and Logan Miller's Ben are both back, with director Adam Robitel (Insidious: The Last Key) also returning to direct the sequel.

The official synopsis reads: "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive… and discovering they’ve all played the game before."

So, another deadly escape room for a few people to survive? We can't wait to watch it on the big screen. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions reaches UK and US cinemas on July 16, 2021.

For more terrifying watching recommendations, check out the best horror movies of all time or our list of the best Netflix horrors available right now.