M Night Shyamalan reveals he's already working on his next movie and celebrates the success of Trap

Director M. Night Shyamalan is already working on his next movie, just months after the release of his last.

In a new Instagram post, Shyamalan celebrated the success of Trap – and shared a tiny tease about what he's getting started on now.

"As a ritual for each film, I pick a notebook that speaks to me and I write notes, ideas for the new film in that," he wrote. "When it’s overflowing with ideas, I go to outline the script. This is the notebook for movie 17! This bright red felt just right! As #Trapmovie passes 80 million in theaters, I am so grateful and begin the new one inspired by all the support you have given me over the years."

Trap stars Josh Hartnett as Cooper, a regular suburban dad who just so happens to be notorious serial killer the Butcher. He takes his daughter (Ariel Donoghue) to a concert for Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan), unaware that the whole thing is – you guessed it – a trap to catch the Butcher.

"I made the decision to do it live," Shyamalan previously told us of the movie's concert sequences. "Josh is performing and says his dialogue and there's a real concert going on. The lighting, the performance, the crowd, they're all genuinely reacting to what's happening."

There are no further details just yet on Shyamalan's next movie, but with recent years bringing us Knock at the Cabin, Old, Glass, and Split, we're sure we'll be in for a treat whenever it arrives.

You can watch Trap in theaters now