Captain America star's new sci-fi thriller movie gets first trailer and it looks like A Quiet Place meets War of the Worlds

Upcoming sci-fi thriller slash horror movie Elevation starring Captain America: Brave New World ’s Anthony Mackie has revealed its full official trailer, showing the Marvel star fighting off alien monsters in his own A Quiet Place-like world.

The trailer opens with Mackie’s character retreating to the mountains after the world is invaded by strange alien monsters, after finding out that the beasts cannot survive above 8000 feet.

However, his son falls ill forcing Mackie to leave the mountains and venture below safety level alongside two brave women in search of medical equipment. We then get a sneak peek at the aliens which have strange tentacles and run on all fours, and see the three heroes look for a reason why these new "apex predators" came to be on Earth. The rest of the clip is filled with explosions, cave diving, and Mackie’s hero being chased by strange monsters. Watch the full trailer below.

Elevation | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Directed by George Nolfi, Elevation follows a single father and two women who put their lives on the line when they go out into the rocky mountains in a dangerous post-apocalyptic world to save a young boy.

The official synopsis reads: "The world has changed. The only habitable place left for humanity is in the high mountains, above 8000 feet. Go below 8000 feet, and waiting for you are the very creatures that killed 95% of the human population less than three years ago. But what happens if — to save the life of his young son — a father (Mackie) is forced to do just that: to venture below “The Line” with two others, a scientist he despises, but who just might hold the key to defeating the monsters, and a young woman, determined to keep them both alive long enough to save the human race."

The film is written by John Glenn, Jacob Roman, and Kenny Ryan, and comes from the producers of The Purge and A Quiet Place. Alongside Mackie, the movie also stars Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin, and Malignant’s Maddie Hasson.

Elevation hits theaters on November 7 in the UK and on November 8 in the US. For more, check out our list of the best alien movies, or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way this year and beyond.