The 35 greatest TV pilots

Sometimes, all it takes for a good TV show to become iconic is a great first impression. Which TV pilots should be considered as some of the greatest of all time?

In what is still industry practice today, the business of TV is conducted through the production and selling of pilots. More or less the "first episode" of any given TV show, pilots are previewed to networks, which then decide if the networks want to be the exclusive destination for the new show. Hence the term "pilot," as these episodes steer the proverbial plane and get shows "to air."

Pilots are practically an art unto themselves. Not only must they effectively introduce the characters, settings, and overall tone, but must also act as a preview for what's to come. And they have to be exciting enough for anyone, especially network executives, to want more.

While the boom in premium cable channels and streaming platforms have made straight-to-series orders more common - an alternate happenstance in which TV shows are given the greenlight to make entire seasons without a pilot preview - the term "pilot" is still commonly (if mistakenly) understood as the first episode of any TV show regardless of the actual journey to air.

Shows can run for five, ten, maybe 20 seasons, but a good pilot is what gets them there. Here are 35 of the greatest TV pilots of all time.

35. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, "Day of the Dumpster"

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Give it some credit: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers may have been a cheap show cobbled together with duct tape, spandex, and rubber monster costumes fresh from Japan. But Super Sentai's tokusatsu DNA was a foreign language for American TV producers, let alone Fox executives, to wrap their heads around. So it's actually a miracle that the first episode of the early '90s kids' hit - which has its own title "Day of the Dumpster" instead of the typical "Pilot" - is even fun to watch at all. The show wastes no time effectively breaking down how some randomly chosen California teenagers can morph and be mighty, and the recycled action footage of Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger is a treat no matter what language its actors speak

34. Rome, "The Stolen Eagle"

(Image credit: HBO)

Before Game of Thrones, there was Rome. In 2005, the cable network made headlines for investing heavily in a new, expansive period drama set in ancient Rome. The result was, well, Rome, a big-budget production with each episode costing tens of millions of dollars. (A big deal in the mid-2000s.) "The Stolen Eagle," the first episode of Rome, sort of emphasizes spectacle over substance. But the sheer thrill of a new TV show that looked almost as good as blockbuster films like Troy or Gladiator shoulders the pilot past its shortcomings. TV would only get bigger and better from here, but Rome's legacy is worth casing in gold. Its premiere heralded TV's new cinematic ambitions in the 21st century, and HBO was set to be an empire.

33. ER, "24 Hours"

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Jurassic Park's Michael Crichton studied medicine at Harvard before embarking on a prolific writing career. In 1994, with the help of Steven Spielberg, Crichton brought one of his dream projects to TV: ER, the hit medical drama that captivated network audiences for 15 years. The pilot, "24 Hours," is a doozy; directed by Rod Holcomb, it begins with introducing Dr. Mark Greene (Anthony Edwards) who is awoken to tend to drunk Dr. Ross (George Clooney). That's just the beginning of what would be a restless, emotionally draining day inside Cook County General Hospital. True to its title, the episode is restless and propulsive, so it's no wonder why audiences demanded more - stat!

32. The Flash, "Pilot"

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

While The Flash had the benefit of spinning off from Arrow, it still had a lot to prove. Not only did the show have to establish a vibe separate from the dark and gritty Arrow, but also prove it could have stronger legs than the last television show starring DC's Scarlet Speedster. Thankfully the first episode did just that, being an upbeat escapist superhero procedural that made super speed look like a breeze. Compared to his initial guest appearances on Arrow, Grant Gustin gets a lot more legroom to be an appealing male lead in his role as Barry Allen - a forensic scientist gifted the powers of super speed after a freak accident - and went on to lead the show for nine seasons and over 180 episodes.

31. The Mandalorian, "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian"

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian's first episode is a masterclass in atmosphere, tone, and proving that big budgets don't encourage laziness. Premiering with the launch of Disney+ in autumn 2019, The Mandalorian made a strong first impression in its enthralling introduction of its main protagonist, an enigmatic masked gunslinger played by Pedro Pascal (whose name isn't revealed until much later). The show's "twist" ending - the debut of its powerfully cute Grogu, who still hasn't quite shaken off his "Baby Yoda" nickname - successfully cemented The Mandalorian as the definitive streaming blockbuster at the dawn of the 2020s.

30. Twin Peaks, "Northwest Passage"

(Image credit: Paramount Global)

Who killed Laura Palmer? That haunting question looms large in the first episode of David Lynch's enduring TV masterpiece Twin Peaks. As the body of Palmer is fished out of the river, in comes FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) to investigate and seek out the perpetrator, kicking off a long stay in the scenic but surreal town of Twin Peaks. "Northwest Passage" does all the things a great TV pilot should do, in its memorable introduction of MacLachlan's Cooper and the uncanny world he now inhabits. It's practically cheating how this first episode is directed by Lynch, Twin Peaks' own creator and revered filmmaking auteur.

29. Sherlock, "A Study in Pink"

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

Let's throw it back to when we all were "Sherlocked." The first episode of the hit BBC drama - which made a star out of its lead Benedict Cumberbatch, as the infamous Sherlock Holmes - successfully brings the gentleman sleuth into the 21st century, with Holmes conducting investigations with the aid of modern technology. (Although nothing still beats that cunning brain of his.) With his first meeting with soon-to-be sidekick John Watson (Martin Freeman), "A Study in Peak" finds new depths to centuries-old characters living in contemporary times.

28. The X-Files, "Pilot"

(Image credit: 20th Television)

Two FBI agents named Fox Mulder and Dana Scully meet for the first time. Need we say more? (OK, fine.) The first episode of the seismic sci-fi/horror hit series The X-Files is a creepy short film in its own right in its story of two mismatched FBI agents with electric chemistry who investigate a series of murders that one of them, the believer Mulder, feels may be alien in nature. The X-Files made stars out of its leads David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, and its first episode is enough to make you a believer in them too.

27. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, "Josh Just Happens to Live Here!"

(Image credit: CBS Studios)

"What if Felicity were more unhinged, and a musical?" That's the gas that fuels Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the subversive musical comedy that aired for four impeccable seasons on The CW. That includes its disarming pilot, in which we meet main character Rebecca (creator and star Rachel Bloom) as a successful young lawyer who hastily relocates from New York City to her hometown of West Covina, California to win back an old boyfriend from high school, Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III). Bloom's delirious songwriting soundtracks the series, with two bangers - "West Covina" and "The Sexy Getting Ready Song" - that make sure you don't ghost the show.

26. The Mary Tyler Moore Show, "Love Is All Around"

(Image credit: 20th Television)

She's gonna make it after all. The groundbreaking TV sitcom, which centers on independent Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore), starts on a high note as Mary moves into her Minneapolis apartment and draws the ire of Rhoda (Valerie Harper), who believes she has a rightful claim. The two eventually become best friends, but "Love Is All Around" delights as Mary butts heads with Rhoda while trying to land a job at the local TV station. The '70s had a lot of amazing sitcoms, but The Mary Tyler Moore Show is undisputed, its first episode is exemplary of the rest of its seven seasons.

25. Scandal, "Sweet Baby"

(Image credit: ABC Signature)

The rapid clicking of a camera overlooking Washington D.C. is the first thing viewers see when they start up Scandal. How fitting, being a binge-worthy series that's all about the grime of American politics. Shonda Rhimes' delirious, era-defining episodic series stars Kerry Washington as ruthless "fixer" Olivia Pope, whose small but feared firm cleans up the dirty secrets of politicians. Through the doe eyes of Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes), audiences enter the cutthroat world of Scandal and immediately find themselves aspiring to be a gladiator in a suit too. If only it were that easy.

24. This Is Us, "Pilot"

(Image credit: 20th Television)

It's not until the end of This Is Us' first episode that audiences see exactly how the different story threads all tie together - and most importantly, when they tie together. But with its ingenious plot twist and deep sincerity, the decades-spanning pilot of This Is Us locks in and never lets go, being the first step in a long journey about the overwhelming power of family. There's a reason why This Is Us enjoyed many seasons and ran for 105 episodes. Even when we're crying our eyes out, we couldn't get enough.

23. Sex and the City, "Sex and the City"

(Image credit: HBO)

Few times does a TV pilot set the tone and style for a whole show and still feel unlike anything else after it. The first episode of the seminal HBO dramedy does all it's supposed to, introducing Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, the sharp and stylish magazine columnist who navigates love, sex, and whatever else in the big city. Much like its protagonist, the pilot boasts a lively sense of humor with a delicious motif of talking heads who break the fourth wall to address viewers directly. (An early montage casually introduces the show's major characters, like Miranda, Charlotte, and Skipper.) It's maybe for the best that Sex and the City adopted a more traditional structure for the rest of its duration, but the pilot oozes personality. It's effectively its own short film capturing a bygone era of New York City living. Pay no mind that the "British woman" speaks with an Australian accent.

23. Grey's Anatomy, "A Hard Day's Night"

(Image credit: ABC Signature)

"A month ago you were in med school being taught by doctors. Today, you are the doctors." Thus begins one of the most prolific network TV shows of all time. Shonda Rhimes' monster hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy kicks off with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) finding out that her dizzying one-night stand is, in fact, her new superior Dr. Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) at Seattle Grace. Quickly, Meredith meets her fellow interns, all of whom experience the highs and lows of saving lives. While the pilot has the character Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) foreshadow "the next seven years" for these incoming surgical residents - all set to a memorable Rilo Kiley needle drop - Grey's Anatomy went on for much, much longer, for over 20 seasons and more than 430 episodes. Truly, nobody knows where they might end up.

22. Mr. Robot, "eps1.0_hellofriend.mov"

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

In the mid-2010s, HBO and streaming were deemed the destination for transgressive television. But in 2015, the cozy USA Network threw down the gauntlet with the provocative techno-thriller Mr. Robot, a series that harnessed the timely rage of income inequality into the fists of computer hacktivists. The first episode was just a taste of what was to come, carrying all of the show's unusual and unforgettable characteristics including a distinctly eerie atmosphere, seedy settings, and off-kilter cinematography illustrating the unreliable perspective of lead character Elliot (Rami Malek). It may feel unwelcoming, but Mr. Robot is a show that rewards all who see it through.

21. Ted Lasso, "Pilot"

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Given his origins from a comical series of NBC Sports promos, Jason Sudeikis' mustached college football coach Ted Lasso is an unlikely figure to represent concepts like wholesomeness, accountability, and camaraderie. But that's what makes Ted Lasso, the series, one of the most unexpected but delightful streaming hits of the 2020s. The pilot doesn't waste any time on the pitch, effectively introducing Lasso as a real fish out of water when he's hired by poised and determined Richmond FC owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) as the team's new coach - which, unbeknownst to anyone else, is her scheme to tank her ex-husband's beloved club. While the first episode sees Ted hilariously struggle to adjust to his new surroundings, the episode's melancholic ending reveals the touching reason why he was willing to take a job halfway around the world in the first place.

20. Heroes, "Genesis"

(Image credit: Universal Media Studios)

It took several episodes before Heroes coined its unforgettable catchphrase: "Save the cheerleader, save the world." But the hit NBC drama, which for a time rivaled ABC's Lost, starts out with a bang introducing its diverse ensemble who come to find they possess amazing abilities. From flying New York City nurse Peter Petrelli (Milo Ventimiglia) to the invincible Texas cheerleader Claire Bennett (Hayden Panetierre) to time-traveling Japanese office worker Hiro Nakamura (Masi Oka), Heroes relished its pastiche of comic book storytelling right out the gate. While the 2007 writers' strike permanently hampered Heroes to the point the show never recovered, "Genesis" is one hell of an introduction to a new universe.

19. Nip/Tuck, "Pilot"

(Image credit: 20th Television)

"Tell me what you don't like about yourself." That's what Dr. Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) says right into the camera at the very beginning of Nip/Tuck. It's a provocative moment of self-reflection in a provocative drama that ran for six rocky seasons on FX. While Nip/Tuck unfortunately plunged into pulp slop as it went on, its first season and first episode especially are a cutting introduction to its world of plastic surgery - and the shady patients looking for a new face. The show follows partners Dr. McNamara, a devoted family man, and Dr. Christian Troy (Julian McMahon), a playboy who relishes his bachelorhood, who together have a practice in sunny Miami. The first episode doesn't pull punches, introducing a client whose reasons for getting extensive facial work is rooted in the darkest depths of humanity. To think that it's all the beginning proves what kind of show Nip/Tuck is all about.

17. Friends, "The Pilot"/"The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate"

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

While the first episode of Friends has all the jagged edges TV pilots tend to have before their characters are fully formed, it's kind of mesmerizing how assured the hit sitcom was in the beginning. In its first episode, lovestruck Ross (David Schwimmer) declares his primary objective, "I just want to be married again" before cueing runaway bride Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) wandering in in her own wedding dress. With Rachel leaving her betrothed at the altar, she stars anew and embeds herself in a group of, ahem, friends, who are all already familiar enough to sprawl out on the couches of their favorite coffee shop. Friends would have many more memorable episodes to come, but "The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate" is one to remember.

16. The Bear, "System"

(Image credit: FX Productions)

Panicked, frantic, and full of ingredients that can raise one's blood pressure, the first episode of The Bear is a pressure cooker of a pilot that drops audiences into the boiling hot kitchen of a Chicago sandwich joint that main protagonist Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is determined to bring to a higher level. Back from New York after working in Michelin-star restaurants, Carmy grapples with the loss of his brother as he inherits his late brother's scrappy business. "System" lays down all that fans of The Bear are familiar with, from Carmy's neurotic need to control and organize to the lovable oafs who surround him and stress him out. One episode and you'll be craving for more. Say thanks, chef.

15. How I Met Your Mother, "Pilot"

(Image credit: 20th Television)

And that's how he met… Aunt Robin? In an age when multi-cam sitcoms with a laugh track were a dying breed, the CBS hit How I Met Your Mother gave the format one last laugh when it premiered in 2005 before ending in 2014. Its first episode is an effective overture for the rest of the show, showing how Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) began a long, winding road to inevitably find the mother of his children; the show's unique flashback structure gives the show uncertain finality. Not only does the first episode of How I Met Your Mother introduce supporting characters who represent the polarities of Ted's love life - from newly engaged Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) to super bachelor Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) - but also the perfect woman, Robin (Cobie Smulders), who is in fact not the mother. To this day, fans remain divided on how How I Met Your Mother finished its story, but the pilot makes its promise of adventure irresistible.

14. Evil, "Genesis 1"

(Image credit: CBS Studios)

When was the last time that a horror procedural actually spooked the daylights out of us? Not since The X-Files has there been a show as truly scary and thought-provoking as Evil. The supernatural drama began on CBS in 2019 before migrating to Paramount+, and centers on a trio of specialists - psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Catholic priest-in-training David (Mike Colter), and tech expert Ben (Aasif Mandvi) - who investigate cases of alleged demonic activity. The first episode is a masterful blend of routine police procedurals with unnerving horror ripped from avant garde cinema, showing off its unique mixture of The X-Files and The Exorcist.

13. Deadwood, "Deadwood"

(Image credit: HBO)

Just when you thought Westerns had rode off into the sunset, the HBO drama Deadwood proves otherwise. Written by series creator David Milch and directed by Walter Hill, the pilot episode drops audiences into Dakota Territory to follow two men, Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) and Sol Star (John Hawkes) who move into Deadwood seeking to carve out their American dream only to find themselves in the lawlessness of the frontiers. First written as a drama set in ancient Rome before HBO suggested a change in setting (because the network was already developing a separate series, Rome), "Deadwood" reveals the artistic gold still hidden in a dusty old genre.

12. Chernobyl, "1:23:45"

(Image credit: HBO)

"What is the cost of lies?" The 2019 period thriller Chernobyl, which recounts in terrifying detail the 1986 Chernobyl Disaster and its immediate fallout, begins with a real pulse-pounder of a first episode. So titled after the time of the 1988 suicide by Soviet chemist Valery Legasov (Jared Harris), the series recounts events two years prior, to the fateful night when the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant explodes in Pripyat, Ukraine. While most of the series is a political drama about cover-ups over clean-ups, the first episode is something between a disaster epic and a horror show, the devastating destruction wreaking unforeseen havoc even to those miles away. Whenever someone picks up radiated debris or toxic clothes is a moment pregnant with foreboding, and the first episode of Chernobyl invests heavily in the tension of terminal contact.

11. Frasier, "The Good Son"

(Image credit: CBS Studios)

The end of Cheers marked the start of another TV classic, Frasier. As psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) relocates from Boston to Seattle, Frasier tries to reconnect with his blue-collar father while navigating his new life in his old hometown. The first episode highlights what Frasier is all about for the next 11 seasons, with the posh and educated Frasier reconciling with the person he spawned from. The Golden Age Hollywood icon Lupe Vélez is mentioned by name to explain how things may not go as planned but work out anyway; Frasier's longevity after its pilot is proof of that philosophy at work.

10. The Good Place, "Everything Is Fine"

(Image credit: Universal Television)

There are more twists and turns in The Good Place than there are on a rollercoaster, but the heavenly sitcom never stops taking you for a ride. In its first episode "Everything Is Fine," Eleanor Shellstrop (Kirsten Bell) awakes after death in a pleasant, non-denominational afterlife, greeted by the kind and genteel Michael (Ted Danson). Walking around what looks like manicured Americana, Eleanor seems to have snuck her way to paradise - but knowing her true nature as an immoral, selfish dirtbag makes it hard to enjoy the endless froyo. While the many plot twists of The Good Place eventually bring down the facade - and ultimately communicate the message that practicing kindness and empathy here on Earth reaps its own rewards - the first episode never stops being hilarious even while it goes to great lengths to set the table for what's to come.

9. The Americans, "Pilot"

(Image credit: FX Productions)

The adage "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer" rings especially true in The Americans. The sexy, sinewy Cold War era spy thriller that ran for six perfect seasons on The FX begins on a high note, introducing Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as a married couple with a family in suburbia who hide their true identities as Russian spies. The compelling twist is that while "Elizabeth" and "Philip" parade around as a happily married couple, they're actually falling in love, for real, while they both question their national loyalties. The pilot episode of The Americans tees up all the show has in store, with an A-plus Phil Collins needle drop during the episode's steamiest moment.

8. Watchmen, "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"

(Image credit: HBO)

In the thick of superhero dominance, Damian Lindelof's Watchmen dared to see what lies beyond the masks. While a "sequel" series to Watchmen feels sacrilege - especially without the involvement of creator Alan Moore, who has correctly held a vendetta against corporate publishers for their exploitation of artists - Lindelof nevertheless oversees the best possible version of a Watchmen continuation, tying together Moore's own philosophies that American superheroes are intrinsically tied to white supremacy. From its jaw-dropping opening of the Tulsa Massacre in 1921 to its "modern" setting of an alternate 2019 - one that takes place in the same timeline as the original graphic novel - Watchmen boldly dispels the heroism of superheroes to ponder what horror these capes and costumes are all actually hiding.

7. Game of Thrones, "Winter Is Coming"

(Image credit: HBO)

Thank the gods the original pilot never made it to air. As the legend goes, the first pilot to Game of Thrones was a major disaster; it was made in 2009 and had a different script with a slightly different cast, including Tamzin Merchant as Daenerys Targaryen. "Winter Is Coming" is the second version of the pilot, and the show's major success is a testament to its strengths in effectively introducing its vast number of characters and grounding its high fantasy setting into something suiting the cable channel that also made The Sopranos and The Wire. Many of Game of Thrones' best moments happen after the pilot, but its first grotesque twist at the end make it all too easy to immediately cue up the next episode.

6. Fleabag, "Episode 1"

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

When we first meet Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag, she's breathless, wearing only a trench coat as she awaits a Tuesday night fling. She addresses us directly, to reveal to us that for however long we're with her, we're with her - inside her thoughts and feelings as she goes through her strange life one awkward hookup and heartbreaking argument with her sister at a time. While Season 2 is the true high mark of Fleabag - as she falls for a forbidden man, the "Hot Priest" played by Andrew Scott - the first episode of Fleabag shows Waller-Bridge as the observational and hysterical tour de force she is.

5. The Leftovers, "Pilot"

(Image credit: HBO)

Before Avengers: Infinity War, HBO's gripping drama The Leftovers carefully considers what it means to be left behind. Emerging in a post-Lost TV landscape, The Leftovers (also by Lost's Damon Lindelof) zeroes in on a suburban New York town in the aftermath of "The Departure," a global incident in which two percent of the population suddenly vanished. Amid the rise of cults and ceaseless cynicism over what occurred - see the chilling ways pundits casually write off the Departure like it's no big deal and insist pandemics are much deadlier, ahem - The Leftovers captivates in its first episode, illustrating how jarring it is to see how numb we become to things that should have destroyed us.

4. Breaking Bad, "Pilot" ("Breaking Bad" on DVD/Blu-ray releases)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

Never have we been so enthralled by a man standing in the desert in his undies. The first episode of the era-defining AMC hit Breaking Bad is a screenwriting masterclass in its introduction of terminally ill Walter White (a mesmerizing Bryan Cranston), a high school science teacher who resorts to illegal methamphetamine manufacturing to pay for his mounting hospital bills. Breaking Bad practically needs no introduction, being a singularly fantastic show, but the pilot is its own exhibition of deliberate writing marrying fine filmmaking to produce a first hour of TV unlike any other.

3. Mad Men, "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes"

(Image credit: Lionsgate Television)

Emerging from creator Matthew Weiner out of his own study of mid-century American culture, Mad Men dazzles in its impeccable period setting that feels fresh with perspective. "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes" introduces the world to Don Draper (Jon Hamm), a Byronic advertising executive who fights against the tide of his own irrelevance - his client is a cigarette brand in an era when lung cancer is becoming more understood - by knowing how to sell happiness. Like any piece of advertising, the truth is seen between the lines as the episode ends with the "twist": Don is a married man with a family. The rest of Mad Men delights in exploring widespread change through the prism of '60s America, but the pilot sets the bar high not just for itself but for all of television.

2. Lost, "Pilot"

(Image credit: ABC Signature)

With the dynamite union of producers Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse and director J.J. Abrams, Lost set a whole new standard for network TV in its buzzy 2004 premiere. Following the crash of Oceanic Flight 815 onto a mysterious island, the 48 survivors learn to work together - some with new skills they didn't know they had - to survive, all while holding out hope for escape. Reveling in its premise as a sort of supernatural Cast Away and Lord of the Flies, the first episode of Lost is disorienting but disarming, being an impeccable 83 minutes of fine television that prepares audiences for the turbulence ahead.

1. Miami Vice, "Brother's Keeper"

(Image credit: Universal Television)

There has never been a show like Miami Vice before or since. "Brother's Keeper," the first episode of Michael Mann's Miami Vice, permanently raised the bar for the television medium in its synthesis of different cinematic elements to create a singular atmosphere. Directed by Thomas Carter and written by Anthony Yerkovich, "Brother's Keeper" contains all the things we fondly remember about Miami Vice, a show that manages to be cool and haunted at the same time. It's just hard not to get swept away when detectives Crockett (Don Johnson) and Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas) rip through downtown to meet a drug lord as Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" sets the mood. There have been a lot of great and ambitious pieces of television after Miami Vice, but when we think of what makes good TV, we think of Miami Vice.