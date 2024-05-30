First trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 4 teases regained powers, rescue missions, and new enemies in the Netflix superhero show

It's the beginning of the end: the first trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 4, the final installment of the Netflix show, is here.

In our first proper look at season 4, we see the Hargreeves siblings adjusting to a new life without powers in the aftermath of the showdown at Hotel Oblivion. However, it doesn't look like they'll stay powerless for long, as we get a glimpse of some orange light emitting from Viktor's hands and tentacles protruding from Ben's back... While there's the usual bickering in the group, too, especially while they're heading out on a mysterious rescue mission, it looks like we can expect some touching moments between the adopted siblings.

While the trailer isn't big on plot giveaways, we do also get a glimpse of some potential new enemies (including Santa with a shotgun) and the siblings' father Reginald, who looks like he's got something sinister up his sleeve. Business as usual, then.

We can definitely expect some high-paced drama from the new season as it's set to be shorter than the previous three, with only six episodes to wrap up the story instead of the usual 10 – and there are certainly a lot of loose threads to tie up, if a certain universe reset at the end of season 3 rings any bells…

Alongside Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min returning as Viktor, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Five, and Ben Hargreeves, there are some new cast members for season 4, too: Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman, Will & Grace's Megan Mullally, and Arrested Development's David Cross.

All six episodes of The Umbrella Academy season 4 will arrive on Netflix on August 8.