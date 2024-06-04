The Boys showrunner says it's likely that the series will go on longer than its original five-season plan

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke thinks it's unlikely that the Prime Video series will wrap up after five seasons as originally planned – especially when it comes to his track record with TV.

Before The Boys, Kripke was the showrunner of Supernatural, the CW series about two demon-hunting brothers played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Initially meant to run for five seasons, the show came to an end in 2020 with season 15.

"I have learned since then to not try to call the seasons as the person who, and this is without hyperbole, is literally the most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go," Kripke told Inverse . "Someone pointed that out to me and I was like, 'You're right. That's ridiculous. I need to keep my mouth shut.' And so I will."

"No one was more wrong in all of human history about how many seasons their show was going to go than this guy. So I am not going to make that same mistake twice. Guinness World Record of who is dumbest about how long their show should go, there would literally be a picture of me."

The Boys has already been renewed for a fifth season, despite the fact that season 4 hasn't aired yet. "We're about a month into the writers' room right now, so we have some pretty cool notions," Kripke recently told ScreenRant . "It's a very raw lava-esque deal right now. It hasn't hardened into anything, but I'm excited. I think there's some crazy shit's been talked about, that's for sure."

The Boys season 4 premieres on Prime Video on June 13.