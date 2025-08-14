James Gunn knows whether Peacemaker will get his own movie, but says he will have to face "Safran punishment" from DC co-boss if he reveals anything else

Chronically online DC boss James Gunn has vowed not to reveal whether Peacemaker will ever get his own movie, for fear of being punished by co-head Peter Safran.

"I actually know the answer to that question," said Gunn when asked if Peacemaker will ever star in his own movie, as reported by ComicBook. However, the filmmaker refrained from saying anything else on the matter. This is certainly out of character for Gunn, who is known to spoil certain announcements via social media, with Instagram Threads being his usual chosen poison.

However, it’s not the desire to surprise fans that is driving Gunn to keep his cards close to his chest. It sounds as though the filmmaker is scared of spilling any more DC secrets. "I am not at liberty to say under penalty of the Safran punishment, which is a loss of my knuckle," Gunn continued. "Every time I give away something, Peter Safran will take away another joint of my finger. It’s very painful. He uses a cigar cutter."

As for Peacemaker, John Cena’s appearance as the unconventional hero in the first DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie, Superman, had fans excited to see more of him on the big screen. In one of the most exciting Superman cameos, Peacemaker appears just for a minute or so, gossiping about Superman on a talk show after Lex Luthor revealed his Kryptonian parents’ message to the world.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

So, what would a Peacemaker movie look like? Thanks to the Peacemaker series and Gunn’s 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, we have already met the titular character, so there is no need for an origin story. However, with Peacemaker first appearing in DC comics in 1966, and many issues since then, there is a lot of content for DC studios to dive into when it comes to the helmet-wearing vigilante.

Rather than waiting for Peacemaker’s proper big-screen debut, fans will soon see him again in Peacemaker season 2, which, unlike Peacemaker season 1, is canon in the new DCU.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO Max on August 21. For more, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order, and keep up with all the upcoming DC movies and shows heading your way.