Jack Quaid’s favorite The Boys moment is an iconic scene that was actually more dangerous than you think

Jack Quaid, who plays embattled hero Hughie in The Boys, has revealed a moment in the show where things could’ve gone pear-shaped for him. As it turns out, filming something involving a fake whale carcass has its risks, and potentially quite painful ones at that.

During a Reddit AMA for upcoming movie Novocaine, he took some questions on The Boys. One user asked about his "best scene" in the superhero show, leading to Quaid revealing the hazards of hanging out in aquatic mammals.

"Still can't believe that the whale, both the interior and exterior, were practical," he answers. "Absolute insanity. A weird detail from that is that because the inside of the whale was coated with fake blood, which is essentially corn sugar, it attracted so many yellowjackets. I never got stung, but they flocked to that thing."

Yellowjacket bees may not be life-threatening, but enough of their stings will definitely cause some damage. Those surroundings sound tricky enough to act in without worrying about getting stung potentially dozens of times.

It was worth it though, because that whole sequence was a moment that proved The Boys is a cut above anything else in superhero adaptations. It all springs from The Deep trying to stop the Boys escaping on a boat, only for Butcher to ram their vessel straight into the gigantic ocean creature blocking the route.

Extreme problems require extreme solutions! In another chuckle-worthy response from Quaid, someone asks how it feels to be taller than Homelander, to which he replies: "Really, really good."

A flex in every sense. Quaid's new movie, Novocaine, comes out on March 14, 2025. Our guide to The Boys season 5 will bring you up to speed on when the dreaded supes will make their return.