Jack Quaid’s favorite The Boys moment is an iconic scene that was actually more dangerous than you think

News
By published

The Boys star Jack Quaid reveals the expected risks involved in filming in a fake whale carcass

Jack Quaid as Hughie in The Boys
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Jack Quaid, who plays embattled hero Hughie in The Boys, has revealed a moment in the show where things could’ve gone pear-shaped for him. As it turns out, filming something involving a fake whale carcass has its risks, and potentially quite painful ones at that.

During a Reddit AMA for upcoming movie Novocaine, he took some questions on The Boys. One user asked about his "best scene" in the superhero show, leading to Quaid revealing the hazards of hanging out in aquatic mammals.

"Still can't believe that the whale, both the interior and exterior, were practical," he answers. "Absolute insanity. A weird detail from that is that because the inside of the whale was coated with fake blood, which is essentially corn sugar, it attracted so many yellowjackets. I never got stung, but they flocked to that thing."

Whale, That Happened 😳 | The Boys | Prime Video - YouTube Whale, That Happened 😳 | The Boys | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

Yellowjacket bees may not be life-threatening, but enough of their stings will definitely cause some damage. Those surroundings sound tricky enough to act in without worrying about getting stung potentially dozens of times.

It was worth it though, because that whole sequence was a moment that proved The Boys is a cut above anything else in superhero adaptations. It all springs from The Deep trying to stop the Boys escaping on a boat, only for Butcher to ram their vessel straight into the gigantic ocean creature blocking the route.

Extreme problems require extreme solutions! In another chuckle-worthy response from Quaid, someone asks how it feels to be taller than Homelander, to which he replies: "Really, really good."

A flex in every sense. Quaid's new movie, Novocaine, comes out on March 14, 2025. Our guide to The Boys season 5 will bring you up to speed on when the dreaded supes will make their return.

See more TV Shows News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Hughie in The Boys season 1
The Boys season 5 gets a bloody update from Hughie star in gory behind the scenes snap: "Work's been going great guys"
Jack Quaid in Novocaine
The Boys star Jack Quaid's commitment to the bit is unmatched as his latest marketing stunt for upcoming action movie Novocaine goes viral
Jack Quaid in The Boys
The Boys star and self-proclaimed "huge video game nerd" Jack Quaid says his dream role would be in a BioShock movie because it's "one of my favorite games of all time"
The Boys season 5: Karl Urban as William &quot;Billy&quot; Butcher punching an enemy during The Boys season 4.
The Boys season 5 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news
The Boys season 3
The Boys fans have some big theories about where Eric Kripke will take Soldier Boy in season 5
Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid in &#039;Companion&#039;
Director of new twisty romance horror Companion explains why it wouldn't have worked without The Boys and Yellowjackets stars: "I can't imagine anyone else"
Latest in Superhero Shows
Jack Quaid as Hughie in The Boys
Jack Quaid’s favorite The Boys moment is an iconic scene that was actually more dangerous than you think
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible fans are reeling from the season 3 finale, calling it the best episode of the Amazon show and some of the best animated TV ever
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible proves how comic accurate episode 7 is with a mind-blowing side by side comparison
Invincible
Invincible season 4 release date speculation, story, cast, and more
Mark in the blue suit during the Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil fans are wondering if Born Again season 2 will set up a darker comic book arc for Matt Murdock
Latest in News
Jack Quaid as Hughie in The Boys
Jack Quaid’s favorite The Boys moment is an iconic scene that was actually more dangerous than you think
Warfare movie
First reactions to Ex Machina director's "intense" new war movie are comparing it to Black Hawk Down
Jack Quaid in The Boys
The Boys star and self-proclaimed "huge video game nerd" Jack Quaid says his dream role would be in a BioShock movie because it's "one of my favorite games of all time"
harry holding a molotov as kim stands by, hands in pockets - he&#039;s so cool
After a landmark RPG, Disco Elysium mobile wants to "captivate the TikTok user," which is maybe the worst thing I've ever read in my entire life
Screenshot from PowerWash Simulator 2, showing two jet washers spraying one dirty wooden house.
After 3 years and 44,327 overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews, viral hit PowerWash Simulator is finally getting a sequel complete with split-screen co-op
Nintendo Store NYC
After 20 years, a second Nintendo Store is set to open in the US this May
More about superhero shows
Invincible season 3 ending

Invincible fans are reeling from the season 3 finale, calling it the best episode of the Amazon show and some of the best animated TV ever
Invincible season 3 ending

Invincible proves how comic accurate episode 7 is with a mind-blowing side by side comparison

Jack Quaid in The Boys

The Boys star and self-proclaimed "huge video game nerd" Jack Quaid says his dream role would be in a BioShock movie because it's "one of my favorite games of all time"
See more latest
Most Popular
Jack Quaid in The Boys
The Boys star and self-proclaimed "huge video game nerd" Jack Quaid says his dream role would be in a BioShock movie because it's "one of my favorite games of all time"
Ne Zha 2
After 10 years, a new animated movie has beaten a box office record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Warfare movie
First reactions to Ex Machina director's "intense" new war movie are comparing it to Black Hawk Down
Screenshot from PowerWash Simulator 2, showing two jet washers spraying one dirty wooden house.
After 3 years and 44,327 overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews, viral hit PowerWash Simulator is finally getting a sequel complete with split-screen co-op
harry holding a molotov as kim stands by, hands in pockets - he&#039;s so cool
After a landmark RPG, Disco Elysium mobile wants to "captivate the TikTok user," which is maybe the worst thing I've ever read in my entire life
Nintendo Store NYC
After 20 years, a second Nintendo Store is set to open in the US this May
an rpg character fishing with a fishing rod sword
Dev of unhinged open-world game where you parry everything says "f*** it" again, adds something farming life sims like Stardew Valley need: a way to fight the fish you catch
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans would love this Marvel character to appear, even if it's extremely unlikely
Seldeg against the backdrop of the Pathfinder 2E Claws of the Tyrant adventure book cover
Pathfinder 2E RPG: Claws of the Tyrant Adventure is available to preorder at a discount
Best PC Games - Resident Evil Village
Lady Dimitrescu actor wasn't a gamer before Resident Evil Village, so she "pulled a lot of Shakespeare stuff" into her vampire mommy role