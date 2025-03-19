Invincible season 3 video shows just how well the Conquest fight was adapted from the comics

Invincible season 3's most brutal fight is remarkably close to the source material

Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Invincible season 3 finished on a heavy note, with Mark taking on the almighty Conquest. It's a hard fought battle on either side, replicating the bloody bout from the comics, and a new video sheds a little light on just how closely the show followed the source material.

Posted on the show's official X/Twitter account, a montage of key moments from Mark taking on Conquest goes through the on-screen version versus what we see on the page of the Invincible comic. It's immediately clear just how well Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation captures the book.

Many moments throughout the fight, from their expressions to the movement, are translated to screen extremely closely to Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s original work. You can even see how the animators maintained the level of blood and gore, though with some liberties taken in the amount of detail.

It all becomes even more impressive when Atom Eve and Kid Omni-Man come into the mix, adding more color dynamics. Atom Eve presents a particular challenge given her powers, and it's always intriguing to see how different creative teams handle elements like her pink aura.

The greatest takeaway, though, is just how awesome it is to have such a story told so well across two mediums. Even though Invincible makes an excellent animated show, with a varied cast of characters and constantly escalating levels of violence and drama, the comics are still well worth your time.

The version Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley put together is gorgeous, vibrant, and occasionally a bit unnerving. The way they capture movement and dialogue comes with the kind of thrilling immediacy distinct to reading comics.

Ultimately we wouldn't have one without the other, so if you're wondering how you might kill time before Invincible season 4, we have a 25-volume recommendation for you. Our list of upcoming superhero movies has plenty of other choices, too.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

