6 of the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, and more (November 17–23)

Freakier Friday

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The latest instalment in the body-swap comedy franchise lands on Disney Plus this week. Freakier Friday reunites Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis 22 years after their early '00s adventure. Anna Coleman (Lohan) now has a teenage daughter of her own, Harper (Julia Butters), who she raises as a single parent. Harper is horrified when her mom meets and instantly falls in love with the father of her sworn enemy, Lily (Sophia Hammons), raising the frightening possibility that they may become step-sisters. It's a lot to deal with even before an earthquake magically body-swaps Anna with Harper, and Lily with Tess (Curtis).

Jamie Lee Curtis is clearly having a blast here, mining both her roles for maximum comedy. Lohan is less assured, but this is still a very fresh and funny film and proof that there's life in this surprisingly enduring franchise yet.

The Mighty Nein

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

This animated spin-off to The Legend of Vox Machina is a treat for fantasy fans. Adapted from the Critical Role web series, it follows a group of mismatched adventurers who are forced together when two kingdoms go to war – and dark forces start prowling the land of Western Wildemount. As with Vox Machina, The Mighty Nein mixes action and adventure with a healthy dose of sarcastic humor and just a hint of naughtiness.

The Mighty Nein is a darker and more dramatic show than its predecessor, with a stronger focus on the characters – including an alcoholic goblin and a possibly crazed cleric. It's still a huge amount of adventurous fun, though, with the Vox Machina voice cast returning in all new roles.

A Man on the Inside season 2

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Ted Danson returns as Charles Nieuwendy in the second season of this very fun detective comedy from Mike Schur. While the first season of A Man on the Inside was based – albeit pretty loosely – on Maite Alberdi's 2020 documentary The Mole Agent, the second season embarks on an all-new mystery. Someone is trying to sabotage a deal that will save liberal arts school Wheeler College. Charles goes undercover by pretending to be a professor, to try and smoke out the villain.

Some of the suspects this time around include Jason Mantzoukas as writer Apollo Lambrakis; Linda Park's Elizabeth Muki; and music teacher Mona Margadoff, who is played by Danson's real life wife, Mary Steenburgen. A genial and very likeable comedy, for fans of Only Murders in the Building.

Eddington

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster changed direction with this modern day western set during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eddington is the name of a town in New Mexico where Mayor Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal) and Sheriff Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix) find themselves on opposing sides when it comes to the matter of lockdowns and mask-wearing, with Cross deciding to run against Garcia in the upcoming elections.

A satirical snapshot of 2020s anxieties, with striking cinematography from Darius Khondji, Eddington is a very unique take on the western genre. Sadly it did not fare well at the box office. Streaming now on HBO Max, this is your chance to see one of the year's most intriguing movies.

Landman season 2

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

The second season of Taylor Sheridan's rugged oil drama reunites us with Tommy Norris – Billy Bob Thornton's sarcastic oilman. Life continues to be complicated with Tommy trying to juggle his business affairs with ever-turbulent goings on at home, as his ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) reasserts her presence. Meanwhile, Cami Miller (Demi Moore) steps up to fill the gap in the oil industry left by her husband Monty, who died at the end of season 1.

Landman is everything that you'd expect from a Taylor Sheridan show, with gorgeous scenery, a classy central cast (joined this season by the great Sam Elliott), and some solid action. By now you probably know if his shows are for you or not. If you're one of the faithful then you'll need no further encouragement to check this out.

Zodiac

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

This true crime thriller is perhaps Fight Club director David Fincher's finest work. Zodiac explores one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases of all time, that of the so-called Zodiac killer who haunted California in the late '60s and early '70s. But where Fincher's previous film Seven relished in the gore, Zodiac takes a more thoughtful approach, focusing less on the crimes and more on the lives of the people who tried their best to uncover the truth.

These are Jake Gyllenhaal's cartoonist and puzzle-solver, Robert Graysmith; Robert Downey Jr. as journalist Paul Avery; and Mark Ruffalo as Inspector Dave Toschi. Yes, it's an incredible cast and Fincher makes the most of it with a haunting portrait of obsession which leaves you satisfied, even as you realize we'll likely never know the truth with 100% certainty.

