After announcing price hikes, Disney Plus confirms password-sharing crackdown to begin next month

Disney boss Bob Iger has confirmed that Disney Plus’ password-sharing crackdown is about to kick off. On an earnings call, the CEO said that it would begin “in earnest” in September, some seven months after paid sharing was first announced.

The company had already begun rolling it out across a few markets in June, and Iger says the feedback has been good. "We've been talking a lot about adding the technology features that we need to basically make it a higher return, higher margin business, and a more successful business, and we're doing that right now," he said, according to IGN.

"We started our password-sharing initiative in June. That kicks in, in earnest, in September. By the way, we've had no backlash at all to the notifications that have gone out and to the work that we've already been doing."

However, despite the announcement, details about what it will entail are pretty thin on the ground. It’s expected that users will start to get a notification on their accounts about how much it will cost to add another household to their subscription.

This is how Netflix rolled out the changes, blocking households that were not seen as the main account holders, and giving them the choice to open a new account or to add on another subscriber. The cost of an extra subscription to Netflix is $7.99 a month, and it seems fair to assume that Disney Plus may be similar.

The news of the password-sharing crackdown also comes after Disney Plus announced a price hike too. Tough times for subscribers.

