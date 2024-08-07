Disney Plus is getting its second price increase in 12 months – and even these new features might not soften the blow

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? The good news: Disney Plus is introducing a new feature for those who are feeling nostalgic about the days of cable and traditional television channels.

The bad news? Weeks later, Disney Plus is getting a price increase – for the second time in 12 months.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney Plus’ ad tier and ad-free tier will be $9.99/month and $15.99/month respectively from October 17, a rise of $2 each.

Those on the Hulu plan will see their membership rise to $9.99/month for ad-free plans and $15.99 for ad plans. That’s not all: 'The Disney Bundle' – which packages together Disney and Hulu – gets a $1 rise to $10.99/month. That does, however, represent better value for money for those wanting both packages in one subscription.

It’s not yet known whether Disney Plus’ price increase will roll out in other regions, such as the UK and Europe.

The Wrap reports that ‘continuous playlists’ will be available to subscribers in the US from September 4.

Essentially 24/7 channels themed around certain content, the playlists – that refresh monthly – will include ‘Seasonal Content’, ‘Epic Stories’ (including Star Wars and Marvel), ‘Throwbacks’, and ‘Real Life.’

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a statement, Disney Plus president Alisa Bowen said, "Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+. Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest."

For more, check out our picks for the best shows on Disney Plus and the best movies on Disney Plus.