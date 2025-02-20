Win The Mandalorian on 4K
We have five 4K/Blu-ray sets of season three up for grabs!
The latest Disney+ show to get the collector’s edition treatment is The Mandalorian. Season three of the series continues the story of the titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his charge Grogu, depicting efforts to unite the scattered Mandalorian people and retake their home planet from remnants of the Empire.
Presented in sleek SteelBook packaging, the season three set includes all eight episodes on both 4K and Blu-ray discs, and comes with a set of three cards featuring concept art for the series.
Bonus features comprise three featurettes: a tribute to the late Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), and pieces on the show’s creatures and droids, and the expanding world of its Mandalorian warriors.
Thanks to Elevation Sales we have five sets to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK-BASED ENTRANTS ONLY.
THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3 IS OUT FROM 24TH FEBRUARY. Available at HMV.
