Original Ahsoka Tano actor wants an animated movie about her Star Wars character: "There's such a big gap still between Clone Wars and where we pick up with the Ahsoka series"

Ahsoka Tano's original voice actor Ashley Eckstein wants to see an animated Ahsoka movie that takes place between Clone Wars and the live-action Ahsoka series.

"I would love to have an animated Ahsoka movie at some point," Eckstein told Geeky Tyrant. "There's so many stories left to tell. There's such a big gap still between Clone Wars and where we pick up with the Ahsoka series. There’s so much more for me personally that I would like to do with Ahsoka. I think there’s a lot more room for Ahsoka in animation. And so if there’s something you want to see, say it."

Eckstein has been the animated voice of Ahsoka Tano since Clone Wars debuted in 2008. The show ran for a total of seven seasons, ending in 2020. The live-action Disney Plus series, which premiered in 2023, takes place some 30 years after the events of The Clone Wars (22 BBY-19 BBY) and just after her arc in The Mandalorian season 3 and The Book of Boba Fett.

Given that Clone Wars is canon, an animated prequel movie of sorts to the live-action show that tells us what Ahsoka was doing all those years would be pretty cool (and we have a handy guide that explains the timeline a bit better). Personally, I'm down with anything that gives us not only more Anakin, but more of Anakin and Ahsoka's impossibly cute friendship. (I mean, come on, he calls her 'Snips' and she calls him 'Sky Guy'!)

