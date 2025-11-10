Five years later, Star Wars fans are celebrating The Mandalorian's most unexpected moment: "I cried the first time I saw it"

Here's a clue – you can find it in the season 2 finale

The Mandalorian has delivered some iconic moments over three seasons on Disney Plus, but there is one particular scene that fans just can't forget. You might have guessed it already – we're talking about Luke Skywalker's unexpected cameo in the season 2 finale (Chapter 16: The Rescue), which aired back in 2020.

In a recent Reddit post titled 'This is the Luke Skywalker We Wanted', a Star Wars fan shared the scene, writing: "Like father, like son. I like that they both actively use Force techniques, along with their lightsabers, to equal extents. Especially when Luke simply crushed the stormtrooper mech like a steel can."

"That’s the Luke that should have always been," commented a fan, while another felt relieved that he was "not the only one who thinks this." Others had a really emotional reaction to the scene: "Yes. I loved it. Every second of it. I cried the first time I saw it."

"They made that scene even more amazing by having Mando fight one of them for several minutes and nearly losing. Luke just walks in and casually destroys all enemies," added one user, with others agreeing that not making Din Djarin all powerful was a great call for the show. "Appreciate they made Mando a good to great fighter but not a Jedi wizard-god. It makes the stakes more consequential when he isn’t able to just Force his way out of a horde of bounty hunters and the other refugee Mandalorians save him," one said.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

