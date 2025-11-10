Five years later, Star Wars fans are celebrating The Mandalorian's most unexpected moment: "I cried the first time I saw it"

The Mandalorian has delivered some iconic moments over three seasons on Disney Plus, but there is one particular scene that fans just can't forget. You might have guessed it already – we're talking about Luke Skywalker's unexpected cameo in the season 2 finale (Chapter 16: The Rescue), which aired back in 2020.

In a recent Reddit post titled 'This is the Luke Skywalker We Wanted', a Star Wars fan shared the scene, writing: "Like father, like son. I like that they both actively use Force techniques, along with their lightsabers, to equal extents. Especially when Luke simply crushed the stormtrooper mech like a steel can."

The post prompted over six hundred comments of fans celebrating, and sometimes criticizing too, this famous scene from the show. "It's not that he's swinging his lightsaber and cutting down droids, though that's cool as hell, it's the fact that he's travelling the galaxy and helping strangers," quipped one Redditor, with other agreeing: "Luke swoops in and defends people from an enemy that would have been unbeatable if he had decided to sit back and not intervene. That's what a Jedi is supposed to do."

"That’s the Luke that should have always been," commented a fan, while another felt relieved that he was "not the only one who thinks this." Others had a really emotional reaction to the scene: "Yes. I loved it. Every second of it. I cried the first time I saw it."

"They made that scene even more amazing by having Mando fight one of them for several minutes and nearly losing. Luke just walks in and casually destroys all enemies," added one user, with others agreeing that not making Din Djarin all powerful was a great call for the show. "Appreciate they made Mando a good to great fighter but not a Jedi wizard-god. It makes the stakes more consequential when he isn’t able to just Force his way out of a horde of bounty hunters and the other refugee Mandalorians save him," one said.

"There is just something really satisfying about a Skywalker doing a corridor slaughter scene. Preferably on some form of battle droid, rather than people. You know, to stay Light side conformant," shared another fan, recalling the corridor scene from Star Wars: Rogue One, where Darth Vader (aka Anakin Skywalker) similarly defeats a lot of enemies.

Not all comments were positive, however, as some fans noted that the scene lacks "characterisation" and they accused this Luke of being a "deus ex machina" introduced only to save the day. "One of the many things I dislike about the Star Wars fandom is its general assumption that "MORE BADASS" is the only possible/logical character development," criticized one fan.

Next up, Mando is jumping to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu, set to be released on May 22, 2025. In the meantime, check out all upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows to see what's next for the franchise.