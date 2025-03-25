Andor season 2 could be about to turn one of the darkest events in Star Wars even darker

It's looking like Andor season 2 could make a grim reveal about a harrowing event in the Star Wars timeline. We know the Ghormans are going to feature in the show, and now there's reason to believe their presence could be part of a particularly dark twist.

A preview for Andor season 2 on Disney Plus includes Ghorman people, and there's an edit indicating Imperial forces targeting them. The implication is that we’re going to see the Ghorman Massacre, where the Empire ruthlessly murders thousands of protestors in order to stamp out local militias and potential insurgency.

We've only heard it mentioned before, in Star Wars: Rebels, but now Andor appears to be showing us exactly what happened. As fans have pored over what could happen and how it'll all feed into Rogue One and the expansion of the Rebel Alliance, one theory stands out with an acutely grim way for things to play out.

Andor | Official Trailer | Final Season Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

A user on Reddit posits that Luthen Rael, and possibly Saw Guerrera, will be part of what instigates the violence on Ghorman. They'll add fuel to the fire to cause something so devastating, it pushes more people towards the Rebellion, particularly Mon Mothma and some other disparate groups.

This'll see Saw and Luthen banished from the ranks of the Rebel Alliance, feeding into their positions as of Rogue One. It's a scary idea, but plausible in terms of the political landscape. Showrunner Tony Gilroy hasn't shied away from using Andor to dig right into the political landscape of Star Wars between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

The show depicts how this environment makes people desperate and pushes them to make choices they wouldn’t normally. However the Ghorman Massacre goes down, it'll always be a memorably dour moment in a galaxy far, far away.

Andor season 2 kicks off on April 22, 2025.