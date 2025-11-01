Acolyte star Manny Jacinto says modern franchises are "missing the romance," and that's why he "loved the Qimir and Osha relationship" in his canceled Star Wars show

Is it too much to ask to show a little love in the big blockbuster franchises nowadays? The Acolyte star, Manny Jacinto, certainly thinks so, which makes it even more frustrating that we'll never get to see his character Qibir show that side of him in the canceled Star Wars prequel series.

Speaking to TV Insider about his time on the show, Jacinto expressed his admiration for The Acolyte, which dared to introduce a little bit of potential passion into the mix for a change. “I feel like with a lot of the franchises that we currently have, it’s missing the romance,” Jacinto explained. “It’s missing a lot of love and relationships. We have the big fight scenes and the origin stories of these heroes and whatnot, but they don’t really have a relationship with other people. It’s such a weird thing."

The Acolyte focused on the origins of the Sith, with Qimir taking a reluctant Force-sensitive character, Osha (Amandla Stenberg), under his wing as he delved deeper into the Dark Side of the Force. While the two didn't initially show overt signs of love for one another, it's clear that something was beginning to spark near the show's finale, before The Acolyte was extinguished altogether.

"And that’s why I loved the Qimir and Osha relationship, because we were taking it back to having a relationship in this big world," Jacinto explained. "I think we just need more of that. I think that’s what made the characters and the story more compelling as opposed to just having big fight sequences, which I loved.”

Other details regarding the future we'd never get to see with The Acolyte have recently been revealed. It turns out that Qimir, aka The Stranger, was the first Knight of Ren, the order to which Ben Solo (Adam Driver) would eventually devote himself after turning away from the path of the Jedi. Now, while that's a revelation we never got to see put into action, that hasn't stopped Jacinto from being on standby to dive back into the character if he ever gets the chance.

“I am always ready, and I would love to run it back if they’d have me,” Jacinto confessed. “That was a role of a lifetime, and I’m incredibly proud of what we did in The Acolyte and with Oshamir, with that whole relationship.” Clearly, the Force isn't gone with this one.

While The Acolyte may have met its abrupt end, there are other stories still set to be told in the Star Wars universe. Get your full rundown of what's going on in the galaxy far, far away here.