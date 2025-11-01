Acolyte star Manny Jacinto says modern franchises are "missing the romance," and that's why he "loved the Qimir and Osha relationship" in his canceled Star Wars show

“I am always ready, and I would love to run it back if they’d have me.”

Osha and Qimir in The Acolyte
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Is it too much to ask to show a little love in the big blockbuster franchises nowadays? The Acolyte star, Manny Jacinto, certainly thinks so, which makes it even more frustrating that we'll never get to see his character Qibir show that side of him in the canceled Star Wars prequel series.

Speaking to TV Insider about his time on the show, Jacinto expressed his admiration for The Acolyte, which dared to introduce a little bit of potential passion into the mix for a change. “I feel like with a lot of the franchises that we currently have, it’s missing the romance,” Jacinto explained. “It’s missing a lot of love and relationships. We have the big fight scenes and the origin stories of these heroes and whatnot, but they don’t really have a relationship with other people. It’s such a weird thing."

"And that’s why I loved the Qimir and Osha relationship, because we were taking it back to having a relationship in this big world," Jacinto explained. "I think we just need more of that. I think that’s what made the characters and the story more compelling as opposed to just having big fight sequences, which I loved.”

“I am always ready, and I would love to run it back if they’d have me,” Jacinto confessed. “That was a role of a lifetime, and I’m incredibly proud of what we did in The Acolyte and with Oshamir, with that whole relationship.” Clearly, the Force isn't gone with this one.

