The first full-length trailer for Doctor Who season 2 is here – and fans think they've spotted the mysterious Mrs. Flood

The first full-length trailer for Doctor Who season 2 has arrived, and it looks like we can definitely expect to see more of the mysterious Mrs. Flood.

The clip, which you can watch above, gives us our best look yet at new companion Belinda Chandra (or "the Nurse," as she tells the Doctor), played by Varada Sethu. And she doesn't sound too happy to be in the TARDIS, either. "I am not one of your adventures," Belinda tells Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor at the start of the trailer. "You need to get me home."

Sethu previously appeared in a season 1 episode of Doctor Who, but playing a different character to Belinda. It looks like this will be addressed, though, as we see snippets of her character Mundy Flynn from the episode 'Boom' and the Doctor tells her that "there is something already connecting us."

Along with glimpses of spooky new aliens and some great period costumes, fans also think they've spotted Mrs. Flood in the new trailer, specifically in the audience of the Interstellar Song Contest. "Is that Mrs Flood saying 'I love a good show' at 1:05?" one viewer asked on Reddit. "I was thinking the same thing, but it’s hard to tell," answered another, before someone else confirmed it was actor Anita Dobson.

Mrs. Flood remains a mysterious figure in the show, especially after the ending of 'Empire of Death,' the season 1 finale – but we can expect answers in season 2. "I promise you next year, great answers to that, great solutions," Russell T Davies told SFX magazine last summer. "I cannot tell you how much joy and fun we had with this story. Anita Dobson – I’m laughing out loud! – Anita Dobson’s got the best stuff ever coming up. Glorious."

Doctor Who season 2 premieres on April 12 on Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other best new TV shows still to come in 2025.