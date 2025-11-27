Stranger Things season 5 debuts to strong but series-low Rotten Tomatoes score, and it's over 10% lower than season 1

Stranger Things season 5 has finally landed – well, part of it has, anyway. Volume 1 is streaming on Netflix at this very moment, and reviews are coming in for the first batch of episodes of Stranger Things' final outing.

At the time of writing, Stranger Things season 5 sits at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, though we expect that score to change as more reviews come in (and again when Volume 2 and the finale arrive). As it stands, though, that's a series-low score: down over 10% from season 1's 97%, and down from season 2's 94% and season 3 and 4's 89%.

Our own Stranger Things season 5 part 1 review awards these episodes 4 stars, with our verdict reading: "After a three-year wait, Volume 1 of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things doesn't disappoint, with blockbuster set-pieces, riveting twists, heartbreaking performances, and a cliffhanger that will make you wish it was Christmas Day already. Roll on Volume 2."

IGN awards the show an 8 out of 10: "It takes a minute, but the Duffers soon find their groove in Vol. 1 of Stranger Things season 5, confidently moving their epic campaign towards its conclusion."

The BBC also awards the show 4 stars: "No Stranger Things fan is going away disappointed from these episodes, which leave anticipation for the rest of the season at fever pitch."

It's not all positive, however, with The Atlantic's review reading: "I found the first four episodes largely joyless and grim... If Stranger Things can locate more of [its] humanity in its last few episodes, it'll be much easier to swallow everything else it’s trying to sell us."

Similarly, Vulture writes: "A few well-acted set pieces can't offset the sense that Stranger Things is less scary and less singular at a point when it should be reaching its Mount Doom–like peak."

Stranger Things season 5 is streaming on Netflix now. For a detailed breakdown on what goes down in the episodes, check out our Stranger Things season 5 part 1 ending explained.