Stranger Things has a new best episode according to IMDb – thanks to this season 5 banger

Stranger Things season 5 has reached new heights, at least according to the audiences voting over at IMDb.

Spoilers for the Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1 ending follow.

As of writing, 13,000 users have passed their judgment on the new batch of four Stranger Things episodes, with Volume 1 finale 'Sorcerer' topping the list at a 9.8 rating. That bests the fourth season's 'Massacre at Hawkins Lab' and 'Dear Billy'.

In 'Sorcerer', Vecna reveals his plans to reshape the world – using the children as "perfect vessels." He even goads Noah Schnapp's Will Byers for breaking so easily (as shown back in the first season). In a sudden twist, Will reveals his own powers and destroys the Demogorgons terrorizing his friends.

"If anyone [was] going to be the key to ending Vecna, it needed to be Will," co-creator Matt Duffer told Netflix's Tudum in a post-mortem of the shocking cliffhanger.

"One of the earliest ideas in [Season 5] is, 'What if Will were able to harness this connection and use it against our villains?'" fellow co-creator (and brother) Ross Duffer explained. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the Netflix series, adds that the Will reveal "changes the game" for Volume 2 and beyond.

Stranger Things season 5, Volume 2 hits Netflix on Christmas Day, with the bumper-sized finale releasing on the streamer and in selected cinemas on New Year's Eve.

