Stranger Things has a new best episode according to IMDb – thanks to this season 5 banger

What sorcery is this?

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things season 5 volume 1
(Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things season 5 has reached new heights, at least according to the audiences voting over at IMDb.

Spoilers for the Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1 ending follow.

In 'Sorcerer', Vecna reveals his plans to reshape the world – using the children as "perfect vessels." He even goads Noah Schnapp's Will Byers for breaking so easily (as shown back in the first season). In a sudden twist, Will reveals his own powers and destroys the Demogorgons terrorizing his friends.

Bradley Russell

