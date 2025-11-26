Stranger Things creators say you need to rewatch four specific episodes before season 5 drops: "That’s where we started to really plant the seeds for the mythology"

Stranger Things season 5 is due to hit Netflix in a matter of hours, but if you haven't had time to rewatch the whole series in preparation, then don't worry, as creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that there are only four episodes you need to watch again before the final season premieres.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the series creators say that to help set up season 5 volume 1, fans may find it helpful to rewatch the following episodes:

Season 2, episode 4: 'Will the Wise'

Season 2, episode 6: 'The Spy'

Season 4, episode 7: 'The Massacre at Hawkins Lab'

Season 4, episode 9: 'The Piggyback'

Now that has just saved us all 35 hours of rewatching the whole show. But why are these episodes so important? Starting with season 2 episode 4, this episode sees Will Byers continue to connect with the Shadow Monster, so much so that he is able to create a map of the Upside Down from his visions. Then, in Season 2, episode 6, Will acts as a spy for the Mind Flayer and leads a group of scientists into a trap.

Matt Duffer recommends these episodes as, "Season two is when we really started to build out the mythology and started to dive into everything, and how this was going to be an ongoing [series]. That’s where we started to really plant the seeds for the mythology, and I think probably that’s why that is as relevant as it is."

Season 4, episode 7 takes us back in time and sees One (Henry Creel) trick Eleven into opening the gate to the Upside Down. He then goes on to murder everyone at the lab, escapes, and morphs into Vecna. Ross Duffer said, "That [episode] starts unveiling some of the Upside Down mythology and starts giving some answers, and, of course, all the stuff with Henry and Eleven continues to resonate throughout season five. Those are some good ones to revisit."

As for season 4 episode 9, this is the last episode before season 5, so naturally, you'll want to watch that one to get to grips with what happened when we were last in Hawkins. Despite the final season jumping forward in time, Hawkins is still reeling from the events of the dramatic season 4 finale, with the town now in military lockdown and the gate to the Upside Down still very much open. Oh, and Max is still in a coma. If you have a little more time on your hands, check out our guide to eight lore-heavy episodes to watch ahead of season 5.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 hits Netflix on November 26. See our Stranger Things season release schedule for exact timings.