Stranger Things and Welcome to Derry fans are discussing who'd win in a fight between Vecna and Pennywise, and the consensus is surprisingly decisive

Finn Wolfhard may think Stranger Things' Vecna would win in a fight against It's Pennywise, but genre fans aren't as convinced.

During an appearance on Brittany Broski's Royal Court, the actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series and Richie Tozier in Andy Muschietti's It and It: Chapter Two, argued that "Vecna would easily beat Pennywise" since the latter is "the most insecure monster ever." Since Richie and his Losers' Club pals defeated Pennywise the first time round by, essentially, bullying him, he's not wrong...

His comments still prompted franchise followers to dispute his claim on Reddit, though, with almost everyone agreeing they'd back Stephen King's clown-loving shapeshifter if the two otherworldly villains ever found themselves in a duel.

"Vecna is some telepathic dude who can hunt other dreams. Pennywise is a being beyond human comprehension. They not even in different leagues, they playing different sports," said one commenter, as another echoed: "This isn't even a contest. Vecna is toast."

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

"Mindflayer vs Pennywise would be more interesting… Mindflayer can do what Pennywise does AND control and make corporeal beings," added another, while a fourth wrote: "Two horror villains I absolutely LOVE! Super into both franchises and both characters. However, the comparison is borderline ludicrous. Pennywise is so much higher of a being it wouldn't even be close. Vecna is getting annihilated."

Another drew on a precise moment in episode 4 of Stranger Things season 5, where Max (Sadie Sink) tells Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) that something about the caves in which she's been hiding scares Vecna/Henry Creel.

"He has a very clear, manipulatable fear," they explained. "IT might take damage and have to regroup from that crazy stabby hand thing... But I do think IT wins pretty decisively."

Before today (December 5), we might have said that an onscreen battle between Vecna and Pennywise is something that could only ever exist in our imagination. But following the news that Netflix has bought Warner Bros. and therefore presumably owns the rights to its existing properties... well, stranger things have happened.

Vol. 1 of Stranger Things season 5 is streaming now on Netflix, while It: Welcome to Derry airs on HBO every Sunday. For more, check out our picks of the best shows on HBO Max.