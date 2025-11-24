Steve, Dustin, Nancy, and Jonathan head into the Upside Down in the official trailer for Stranger Thing season 5 volume 1, and we're even more worried now

Just days before the first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 are due to land on Netflix, the streamer has released the official trailer for volume 1, and it looks like the final installment is going to kick off with a bang.

The new clip, which you can watch below, opens with the Hawkins heroes hatching a major plan to defeat Vecna. "I want to see Vecna's heart on a platter," exclaims Dustin. But they'd better act fast, as later in the trailer we see that a bunch of Demogorgons have broken out of the Upside Down, into Hawkins, and are causing havoc with the soldiers. The rest of the video shows just how crazy volume 1 is going to get, with major explosions taking place and Eleven practically flying at one point, all whilst the Upside Down seeps into Hawkins.

Stranger Things 5 | Volume 1 Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

However, the clip does make us a little worried for certain characters. In one shot, we see Lucas stuck in a tunnel of some kind when a Demogorgon jumps up right behind him. How will he get out of that one? Just last week, it was rumoured that Lucas Sinclair would not make it to the end of season 5 after star Caleb McLaughlin said his finale is different from the other cast members. We just hope he makes it to the end of volume 1 at least.

Another character who we think needs to watch his back is Steve, played by Joe Keery. At the end of the new trailer, we see Steve drive himself, Dustin, Nancy, and Jonathan into a portal, which no doubt leads to the Upside Down. Could this spell doom for Steve? The full Stranger Things season 5 trailer has fans convinced that Steve might die pretty early in season 5, as he was absent for most of the video, and doesn't really appear in first look images either. We fear that Steve may face a similar fate to Eddie.

It wouldn't surprise us too much if a major character does meet their end in volume 1, as Stranger Things creators have teased a pretty major mid-season finale. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Ross Duffer said, "We have two finales, in a way: four and eight. Those are the two big episodes. I think [they are] the ones we're most proud of." Fans are going to need something big to hold them over before Volume 2 drops.

The final season also welcomes back Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Sadie Sink (Max), Noah Schnapp (Will), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Maya Hawke (Robin), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), David Harbour (Hopper), and Winona Ryder (Joyce)m and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna).

Stranger Things season 5 Volume One releases on Netflix on 26 November, followed by Volume Two on 25 December, and the finale on December 31, 2025. For more, check out our picks for the best shows on Netflix and best movies on Netflix.