Millie Bobby Brown has ranked the Stranger Things seasons, and it might prove controversial

Millie Bobby Brown has shared her rankings of all five Stranger Things seasons – and you can probably guess what's last.

"Season one's my favorite, then season five," Brown revealed to Vanity Fair. "Then season three, then season four, then season two."

Expanding on her choices, Brown explained: "Season one, nostalgia-wise, it's my favorite season. Personally, it was the most exciting time of my life. But season five, the way it looks, the way it feels, the plot – all of it is my favorite."

The Eleven actor was still kind to the bottom ranking in her list, however: "Least favorite, season two, just 'cause I don't really remember it" Brown shared. "Everyone hates episode seven."

Will Byers actor Noah Schnapp disagreed, saying the second season gets "way too much slander." Dustin actor Gaten Matarazzo added, "Underrated season."

Honestly? Solid choices. The first season kicked off a phenomenon for a reason, injecting its compelling murder mystery with a heavy dose of '80s nostalgia.

Our own Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1 review gives the first batch of episodes four stars, praising the "blockbuster set-pieces" and "heartbreaking performances." Just wait until you get to the Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1 ending…

Personally, the third and fourth season always felt like much of a muchness, though I would also give the third season the edge thanks to the Battle of Starcourt.

The second season, though, is almost universally derided thanks to its seventh episode, titled 'The Lost Sister'. There, Eleven finds her 'sister' and a gang of misfits, with viewers criticizing the tonal whiplash and the pacing interrupting the final third of the season.

