Millie Bobby Brown has ranked the Stranger Things seasons, and it might prove controversial

Do you agree with the list?

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things season 5
Millie Bobby Brown has shared her rankings of all five Stranger Things seasons – and you can probably guess what's last.

"Season one's my favorite, then season five," Brown revealed to Vanity Fair. "Then season three, then season four, then season two."

Our own Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1 review gives the first batch of episodes four stars, praising the "blockbuster set-pieces" and "heartbreaking performances." Just wait until you get to the Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1 ending

