Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says that the mysterious Mrs. Flood will be in every episode of season 2, as "spectacular answers" are finally delivered

published

Exclusive: Audiences can expect plenty of Anita Dobson's mysterious Mrs. Flood in the next season of Doctor Who

Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who
(Image credit: BBC)

Doctor Who season 2 is swiftly approaching, meaning it won't be long until fans are reunited with their favorite characters – which of course includes Ruby Sunday's mysterious neighbor Mrs. Flood, who is brilliantly played by Anita Dobson.

Ever since she first appeared, fans have been curious about who Mrs. Flood really is, given that she regularly breaks the fourth wall and seems to know exactly what lies ahead for the Doctor. Thankfully, it looks like all will be revealed in the upcoming season.

Speaking in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and is out now, showrunner Russell T Davies spilled on what fans can expect from the character in the new episodes. And not only will we finally get the answers we have been longing for, but Mrs. Flood will also be in every single episode.

As he says: "There are answers, there are spectacular answers. She's at her finest. And you will see her every single week – she's in every single episode. You won't ever quite know where and when to expect her..." What a tease!

So far there have been many theories about Mrs. Flood's true identity, especially since she has been wearing the outfits of former companions and warned that she knows how the Doctor's story ends. Could Mrs. Flood perhaps be a version of a previous companion like the Time Lord Romana? Or maybe she's the God of Stories, which would make sense given that the previous season was very invested in gods, featuring the likes of the Toymaker and Maestro.

Only time will tell when the show finally returns to our screens, with Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor back in action alongside new companion Belinda (played by Varada Sethu).

The upcoming season of Doctor Who arrives on April 12 via Disney Plus internationally and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and is available now. Check out what you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...

