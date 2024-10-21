David Harbour says the Stranger Things finale is the "best" episode they have ever done and left everyone in tears

It's been a long time coming, but it seems like the Stranger Things finale will be well and truly worth the wait.

"I can be very critical of this show," Hopper actor David Harbour told the Happy Sad Confused podcast (H/T People) at New York Comic Con. "[But] they land the plane, and [the series finale] is the best episode they’ve ever done."

Harbour added, "The end of this episode when we were reading it – just us reading it – about halfway through, people started crying. Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. [Will Byers actor] Noah Schnapp being my favorite… It's such a great episode, and it's such a great season. You guys will love it."

Filming on Stranger Things season 5 began in January and is expected to wrap within the coming weeks, with the halfway point being passed in July. New cast members for the final season include Linda Hamilton, Alex Breaux, Jake Connelly, and Nell Fisher in undisclosed roles.

Unfortunately for fans, almost everything else surrounding Stranger Things' final season has been under lock and key. That includes a hilarious set tour visit that revealed practically nothing.

While no release date has yet been given, there's been some talk about why the final season is taking so long to wrap up.

"It takes a long time to write each season and a long time to shoot them," Maya Hawke, who plays Robin in the Netflix series, told Podcrushed. "We're making basically eight movies."

