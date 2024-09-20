Stranger Things season 5 continues its reign as Netflix's most secretive show as new set tour reveals almost nothing

Behind the Scenes: Fan Edition | Stranger Things 5 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Stranger Things season 5 has got a new behind-the-scenes look at Netflix's Geeked Week. But before you get too excited, it reveals pretty little about the new season.

While we had been hoping for some more details from the hugely anticipated final season, what we actually got was a set visit for two superfans. Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard, the new seven-minute-long video showcases some of the major props from the fantasy show, including Mike's and Eleven's letters as well as some of the creepy Upside Down set.

Sadly nothing was revealed about season 5 but we did find out a sweet Easter egg. The number eight on Lucas' basketball kit is actually an homage to the late Kobe Bryant.

However, one fan has a theory about why most of the stuff we see is from earlier seasons. "If they're on the set production of Season 5 but showing us stuff from Season 1 2 and 3, the previous seasons," they wrote on YouTube. "It's either time travel, flashback scenes or a tribute to the show." Intriguing...

Pretty much all of the show's surviving cast (RIP Eddie Munson) are returning to Hawkins, Indiana for one final time. Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Natalia Dyer are all among those back.

Vecna himself Jamie Campbell Bower is also returning, alongside Matarazzo, McLaughlin, Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink. There are some new cast members on the roster too, including The Terminator's Linda Hamilton, as well as Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux.

The final season has been a long time coming with season 4 releasing way back in 2022. There's a reason for that though, according to Robin Buckley star Maya Hawke. "It takes a long time to write each season and a long time to shoot them," she told the Podcrushed podcast earlier in 2024. "We're making basically eight movies."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Stranger Things news wasn't the only thing unveiled during Geeked Week. Netflix also released a new look at The Sandman season 2 and some details on Wednesday season 2.

For more on the streaming platform, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.