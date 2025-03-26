Charlie Brooker promises Black Mirror season 7 is "a bit more OG", having previously said that he didn't want the series to be known as "the 'tech is bad' show" anymore

Exclusive: Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker teases a more tech-oriented installment of the show after season 6's supernatural twist

Black Mirror season 7
Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker says the show's upcoming season 7 will take us back to more familiar ground after last season's "palate cleanser."

"I do feel the show can constantly evolve – like the last season, we had episodes that went supernatural, it was horror. That was almost like a palate cleanser," he says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, March 26.

"And then this season it's a bit more OG, they're all near-tech stories, or they're all sci-fi effectively, but the Black Mirror end of sci-fi. 'Callister' is very much the most overtly sci-fi we've ever gone," he adds, referring to the upcoming sequel to season 4's Star Trek-inspired USS Callister episode.

"We've got other episodes this season which are what you might call more grounded, in a way the use of technology in everyday life fucking someone's world up, in a real world where there's athletes' foot. Hopefully it feels like it's so expansive and I can just keep it going."

The last installment of the show chartered new ground with episodes centered around werewolves and demons alongside the usual dystopian elements. "There was a slight danger... that people were bracketing [the series] as the 'tech is bad' show," Brooker told GamesRadar+ when season 6 was released in 2023. "And I found that a bit frustrating partly because I always felt like, 'Well the show isn't saying tech is bad, the show is saying people are fucked up'."

Black Mirror season 7 releases on Netflix on April 10. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and is available now. Check out what you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...

