Charlie Brooker promises Black Mirror season 7 is "a bit more OG", having previously said that he didn't want the series to be known as "the 'tech is bad' show" anymore

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker says the show's upcoming season 7 will take us back to more familiar ground after last season's "palate cleanser."

"I do feel the show can constantly evolve – like the last season, we had episodes that went supernatural, it was horror. That was almost like a palate cleanser," he says in the new issue of SFX magazine , which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, March 26.

"And then this season it's a bit more OG, they're all near-tech stories, or they're all sci-fi effectively, but the Black Mirror end of sci-fi. 'Callister' is very much the most overtly sci-fi we've ever gone," he adds, referring to the upcoming sequel to season 4's Star Trek-inspired USS Callister episode.

"We've got other episodes this season which are what you might call more grounded, in a way the use of technology in everyday life fucking someone's world up, in a real world where there's athletes' foot. Hopefully it feels like it's so expansive and I can just keep it going."



The last installment of the show chartered new ground with episodes centered around werewolves and demons alongside the usual dystopian elements. "There was a slight danger... that people were bracketing [the series] as the 'tech is bad' show," Brooker told GamesRadar+ when season 6 was released in 2023. "And I found that a bit frustrating partly because I always felt like, 'Well the show isn't saying tech is bad, the show is saying people are fucked up'."

Black Mirror season 7 releases on Netflix on April 10.

