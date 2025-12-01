A Stranger Things fan has assembled all the trailer footage that didn't appear in Volume 1, and it's full of epic moments

With Stranger Things season 5 Volume 1 now available to watch on Netflix, fans are already wondering what comes next – and they might have found some clues in a previously released trailer. Following the shocking fourth episode (you can read all about it in our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 ending explained), can any of these images hint at what's ahead?

Back in July, when the trailer was first released, the show's co-creator Ross Duffer said it was basically spoiler-free because it was "mostly" Volume 1. "Don't worry about spoilers – this teaser pulls from every episode except 7, but it's mostly Volume One and just barely scratches the surface," he said.

After watching Volume 1, one fan has combined all the scenes from the trailer that weren't featured in the first four episodes, creating an unofficial teaser for the upcoming volumes, and it looks quite epic.

The footage includes a desperate Will shouting "RUN!", Eleven and Mike sharing a tender moment, Lucas taking a comatose Max out of the hospital and starring in their own Jurassic Park-inspired moment with some menacing Upside Down creatures, Steve and Dustin hugging, Nancy getting ready to shoot some monsters with her gun, and Hopper telling El: "Let's end this, kid."

Combined all the scenes we haven’t seen in vol 1 from the trailers🥹✌️ pic.twitter.com/vIVb6kNHdZNovember 29, 2025

Unfortunately, the images don't really reveal anything important about what's to come beyond what we already knew – it's going to have some emotional scenes, impressive visual effects and intense action as the Hawkins gang take the last stand against Vecna to save their world.

For now, Volume 1 has left us with an unexpected return all the way from season 2, and a dramatic final twist that connects Will and Vecna, placing some new pieces of the puzzle for episodes to come.

If you can't wait to keep watching, check out our Stranger Things season 5 release schedule to know when the show is coming back. For more, read our Stranger Things volume 1 review, and choose one of the other best Netflix shows for your next watch.