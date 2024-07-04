Win a copy of Nineteen Eighty-Four companion novel Julia
George Orwell’s 1948 classic dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four now has a companion volume, one which retells events from a different point of view, with a feminist slant.
The work of Sandra Newman, Julia centres on a woman we’ve previously only seen from the perspective of Orwell’s protagonist, showing us her view of life under Ingsoc and the watchful eye of Big Brother – in the process filling in her background, her character, and her motivation for entering into a doomed clandestine relationship with Winston Smith.
