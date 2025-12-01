Two Avatar: Fire and Ash actors have seen the James Cameron movie early, and their tear-stained faces say it all

Avatar: Fire and Ash has been shown to two of its stars – and it looks like they had a seriously emotional time.

Jack Champion, who plays human child Spider, shared a picture of himself and his co-star Trinity Bliss, who plays Na'vi child Tuktirey (AKA Tuk), after watching the threequel. Both actors are visibly red-eyed and look as if they've been crying quite a bit.

"Our faces after watching Avatar: Fire and Ash for the first time," Champion wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to share this film with the world Dec. 19"

The Way of Water ended with the death of Netayam, Jake Sully and Neytiri's eldest son. That was a huge tearjerker, so we can only imagine what's in store for us with Fire and Ash.

Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in just a few weeks. So far, the film is tracking to open slightly lower than The Way of Water at the domestic box office, though it still seems primed to make a lot of money.

Director James Cameron has indicated that he's ready to walk away from the franchise if the threequel doesn't perform, however. "Absolutely," he said recently. "I've been in Avatar land for 20 years. Actually, 30 years, because I wrote it in '95, right, but I wasn't working continuously on it for those first 10 years. There was a brief flurry of interest in '95, and then everybody said, 'You're out of your mind,' and I shelved it for 10 years, and then we got serious in 2005. Yeah, absolutely. Sure, if this is where it ends, cool."

