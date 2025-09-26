Rick Moranis is out of retirement for Spaceballs 2, but the big talking point in the cast reveal is this pitch-perfect Star Wars sequels parody

Spaceballs 2 is really happening, and we just got a first look at the whole cast together. Announced back in June, the long-awaited sequel of the 1987 Star Wars parody will bring back part of the original cast, including Rick Moranis, who is coming out of retirement to reprise his role as the film's villain Dark Helmet.

Bill Pullman is also returning as Lonestar, while his real-life son Lewis Pullman will be playing Lone Star's son, Starburst. Keke Palmer and Josh Gad also joined the cast alongside returning actors Daphne Zuniga, George Wyner and Mel Brooks.

All of them are featured in the recently released first cast image, which is already making fun of Star Wars. As one fan pointed out, the black-and-white image is inspired by The Force Awakens' first cast photo back in 2014. "This image becomes a thousand times funnier when you realize it’s a parody of the first cast photo/table read for The Force Awakens," wrote the Twitter user.

This image becomes a thousand times funnier when you realize it’s a parody of the first cast photo/table read for The Force Awakens. https://t.co/2e8FOfBM9m pic.twitter.com/vKSbDBPcKKSeptember 25, 2025

Seeing this first bit of parody, we are convinced that Spaceballs 2 will be an amazing follow-up to the classic we all love, and we can't wait to see it on the big screen.

Mel Brooks announced the sequel in June, saying: "After 40 years we asked, what do the fans want? But instead, we're making this movie. May the Schwartz be with you!"

The original Spaceballs movie, directed by Brooks, pokes fun at franchises like Star Trek and Transformers, but mainly Star Wars. The comedy follows Pullman's heroic mercenary Lone Star (and Barf, his alien sidekick, played by the late John Candy) as he rescues Zuniga's Princess Vespa from the evil Spaceballs, led by President Skroob (Brooks) and his incompetent commander Dark Helmet (Moranis).

Star Wars star John Boyega said earlier this month that he wants to star in the film. "[My phone] hasn’t rung yet, so I have to come here and just say it. They could pick up the phone and give me a call. Let me make Spaceballs legit," he said.

Spaceballs 2 is releasing in theaters in 2027. For more, check out our guide on all the news about sci-fi films.