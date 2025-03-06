Parasite and Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho doesn't want to make a franchise film – unless it's an Alien musical

Bong Joon Ho has an unconventional franchise project idea

Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Parasite and Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho isn't interested in making a franchise movie – though he could be swayed by an Alien musical.

"I'm not drawn to franchise films, but I did think at one point that I would like to do an Alien film," he told the Los Angeles Times, adding: "An Alien musical."

Now, whether he's being entirely serious or not is up for debate – but we would love to see his take on Alien, musical or not.

Next up for director Bong is Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson in dual roles as an "expendable," AKA someone who is capable of dying over and over, with a new body reprinted with all his memories after death. Problems arise when two versions of him end up walking around together. Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie co-star.

The movie is based on the novel by Edward Ashton, which has a sequel. "When I was having a Zoom talk with Ed [Ashton], and he was telling me about it, and you know, he's such a great, fascinating writer, I would love to take on the challenge but to be honest, I have a plethora of new, weird ideas that I want to tackle, so I would like to move on to those rather than a sequel," director Bong told us of potentially helming a follow-up.

Mickey 17 is in theaters this March 7. In the meantime, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies of the year to get planning your theater trips.

