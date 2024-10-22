Netflix just acquired the rights to a new "high concept" sci-fi thriller, which may or may not be a Cloverfield movie

10 Cloverfield Lane editor Stefan Grube is set to make his directorial debut with Out There, a new Netflix sci-fi thriller, so naturally we're all thinking the same thing... might it be another Cloverfield movie?

As it's in such early stages, little is known about the genre flick so far. According to Deadline, though, it'll revolve "around a fractured family who must face the most catastrophic day of their lives." The publication also states that it'll have a similar vibe to Cloverfield and A Quiet Place...

Now, Cloverfield movie releases tend to be shrouded in more mystery, which looks to debunk the theory that Grube could be working on another. That said, stranger things have happened. While Paramount Pictures released the first two Cloverfield films in 2008 and 2016, the threequel, The Cloverfield Paradox was distributed by Netflix just two years later.

Since then, fans have been itching for a fourth installment, despite the third pulling in mostly negative reviews. Many were convinced that Kristen Stewart's Underwater was going to be a secret Cloverfield movie while others have pointed to similarities between the trilogy and the Kaitlyn Dever-led chiller No One Will Save You. In short, there's definitely an appetite out there for a new chapter...

Grube's previous works include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and acclaimed Predator prequel Prey. Out There was written by Shane Van Dyke, Carey Van Dyke, and Ian Levy.

Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona will produce under their The Picture Company banner, alongside Space Bandit's Josie Liang. Nick Meyer of Sierra Pictures will serve as executive producer.

