The Russo brothers' $320 million movie has already been overtaken in Netflix's Top 10

No matter how much financial juice may have been pumped into The Electric State, it still doesn't have enough power to stay in a decent position in Netflix's Top 10. After struggling with low viewership numbers in its first three days, the $320 million sci-fi adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt has continued dropping the rankings, now settling at number 5 at the time of writing.

It's not like it's been outranked by some impressive competition, either. One entry that has steamed ahead of the Russo Brothers-directed movie is Kraven the Hunter, the universally loathed comic book movie that is now at number 3 on the streamer's most-watched films this week. That's right. People would rather watch Aaron Taylor Johnson fight a CGI rhino-man than a movie by the directors of Avengers: Infinity War—bonkers times, indeed.

For Netflix, however, it might still be nothing to worry about, given its plans for spending in 2025. Earlier this month, Netflix's CFO, Spencer Neumann, revealed, "We're not anywhere near a ceiling," with the expectation of spending around $18 billion this year. With that in mind, The Electric State might be one of the most expensive films ever made, at $320 million, but for the streaming service, it really feels like pocket change.

Nevertheless, following this recent movie misfire, which earned 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, the chances of returning to The Electric State seem unlikely. This doesn't spell the end of their collaboration with Netflix, though, as they still have plans for a sequel to their espionage adventure, The Gray Man, which starred Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. In an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+, Joe Russo explained, "We're developing concepts we think are the right direction to take the character in, and so, we are working on that at the moment. I mean, you're juggling like 14 things at the same time, so you have to apportion your time correctly to each one of them."

Currently, two projects that will take up a lot of time for the Russos are Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which are set for 2026 and 2027, respectively.