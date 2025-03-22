The Russo brothers' $320 million movie has already been overtaken in Netflix's Top 10

News
By published

The Electric State is no match for Kraven the Hunter... seriously.

Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
(Image credit: Netflix)

No matter how much financial juice may have been pumped into The Electric State, it still doesn't have enough power to stay in a decent position in Netflix's Top 10. After struggling with low viewership numbers in its first three days, the $320 million sci-fi adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt has continued dropping the rankings, now settling at number 5 at the time of writing.

It's not like it's been outranked by some impressive competition, either. One entry that has steamed ahead of the Russo Brothers-directed movie is Kraven the Hunter, the universally loathed comic book movie that is now at number 3 on the streamer's most-watched films this week. That's right. People would rather watch Aaron Taylor Johnson fight a CGI rhino-man than a movie by the directors of Avengers: Infinity War—bonkers times, indeed.

For Netflix, however, it might still be nothing to worry about, given its plans for spending in 2025. Earlier this month, Netflix's CFO, Spencer Neumann, revealed, "We're not anywhere near a ceiling," with the expectation of spending around $18 billion this year. With that in mind, The Electric State might be one of the most expensive films ever made, at $320 million, but for the streaming service, it really feels like pocket change.

Nevertheless, following this recent movie misfire, which earned 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, the chances of returning to The Electric State seem unlikely. This doesn't spell the end of their collaboration with Netflix, though, as they still have plans for a sequel to their espionage adventure, The Gray Man, which starred Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. In an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+, Joe Russo explained, "We're developing concepts we think are the right direction to take the character in, and so, we are working on that at the moment. I mean, you're juggling like 14 things at the same time, so you have to apportion your time correctly to each one of them."

Currently, two projects that will take up a lot of time for the Russos are Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which are set for 2026 and 2027, respectively. For now, though, if you need a good film over at the big Red N, here are the 25 best movies to watch on Netflix right now.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Despite being one of the most expensive movies of all time, The Electric State isn't set to break any viewership records for Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
$320 million in the hole, the Russo brothers' new Netflix movie debuts to their worst Rotten Tomatoes score even though it's one of the most expensive films ever made
The Electric State
Despite The Electric State's $300 million price tag on Netflix, the Russos say it "doesn't make a ton of sense to continue to spend that way"
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
All of the Best Picture winners of the last 10 years combined still have a lower budget than the Russo brothers’ new Netflix movie
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo's new Netflix sci-fi movie The Electric State is "by far and away the hardest VFX film" they've made so far
Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State
The Electric State review: "Although this may be their most visually stunning movie yet, it looks like the Russos are yet to find their footing outside of the MCU"
Latest in Netflix
Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
The Russo brothers' $320 million movie has already been overtaken in Netflix's Top 10
The Summer Hikaru Died still
Netflix's new horror anime series The Summer Hikaru Died is coming this year, and it has a creepy new poster to set the tone
Kinnikuman
A WWE champion has joined the roster of an under-the-radar Netflix wrestling anime
Zoe Saldana in Emilia Perez
Netflix CEO breaks silence on the streamer's continuing Best Picture dry streak: "We have to make a movie that people love"
Daredevil
Netflix boss says Marvel was "thrifty" about its Defenders shows: "We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money"
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Despite being one of the most expensive movies of all time, The Electric State isn't set to break any viewership records for Netflix
Latest in News
Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
The Russo brothers' $320 million movie has already been overtaken in Netflix's Top 10
Silent Hill 2
Famed Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, creator of Pyramid Head, says scrapped concepts of freaky creatures "still exist in my mind" and "their children may be" used in future titles
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
The actors behind Split Fiction's main characters nearly botched their first auditions because they didn't know the script had two sides: "We were just stood there, sweating"
Wreckfest 2
Devs behind beloved destruction-focused racing game Wreckfest launch the sequel in early access with a trailer full of physics glitches and fatal error messages
Crash Bandicoot PS1
Former Sony exec Shuhei Yoshida says the PlayStation marketing team had to completely redesign Crash Bandicoot in PS1 commercials because he was too ugly for the Japanese market
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
The Russo Brothers say Robert Downey Jr. "tried to talk us into" doing another Avengers movie but they "said no" until they heard the pitch for Doomsday: "That story has to be told"
More about netflix
The Summer Hikaru Died still

Netflix's new horror anime series The Summer Hikaru Died is coming this year, and it has a creepy new poster to set the tone
Kinnikuman

A WWE champion has joined the roster of an under-the-radar Netflix wrestling anime

Silent Hill 2

Famed Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, creator of Pyramid Head, says scrapped concepts of freaky creatures "still exist in my mind" and "their children may be" used in future titles
See more latest
Most Popular
Silent Hill 2
Famed Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, creator of Pyramid Head, says scrapped concepts of freaky creatures "still exist in my mind" and "their children may be" used in future titles
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
The actors behind Split Fiction's main characters nearly botched their first auditions because they didn't know the script had two sides: "We were just stood there, sweating"
Wreckfest 2
Devs behind beloved destruction-focused racing game Wreckfest launch the sequel in early access with a trailer full of physics glitches and fatal error messages
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
The Russo Brothers say Robert Downey Jr. "tried to talk us into" doing another Avengers movie but they "said no" until they heard the pitch for Doomsday: "That story has to be told"
Crash Bandicoot PS1
Former Sony exec Shuhei Yoshida says the PlayStation marketing team had to completely redesign Crash Bandicoot in PS1 commercials because he was too ugly for the Japanese market
American Truck Simulator
3,348 days later, American Truck Simulator is finally delivering the DLC I've been waiting for longer than Hollow Knight fans have been anticipating Silksong
The Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals devs know exactly how popular Invisible Woman is, and say that "body shape or silhouette" add to a character's popularity in a way far more innocent than the internet deserves
A screenshot from the Balatro: Friends of Jimbo reveal trailer, showing a card with The Witcher&#039;s Geralt on the front.
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke says indie poker roguelike Balatro was his 2024 GOTY, beating out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Astro Bot, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless
Cherry just launched its first ever wireless headset, and it's going big on battery
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Ahead of Terraria's sixth final update, one dedicated fan has led the creation of the sandbox survival game's ultimate (and first) modpack