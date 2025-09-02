Knives Out 3 gets a limited 2-week run in theaters, despite director Rian Johnson pushing Netflix to put the film in "as many theaters for as long as possible”

The Knives Out 3 theatrical release date has finally been revealed – but the mystery sequel isn't on the big screen for very long.

The movie, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is only getting a two-week run in theaters when it's released on November 26, despite director Rian Johnson's push for more.

"I want this in as many theaters for as long as possible," Johnson previously told Business Insider. "We're going to push for everything we can get in terms of theatrical because I want as many people as possible to see it in that form."

Glass Onion, the previous movie in the franchise, had a different release strategy than usual for Netflix movies. It hit theaters for a week in November 2023, before returning to the big screen once it had released on Netflix a month later – a first for the streamer. It's unclear whether Wake Up Dead Man will follow a similar schedule.

Glass Onion was also the first time a Netflix movie had been shown in all three of the US' biggest theater chains: (AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark. The first Knives Out was released exclusively in theaters back in 2019.

Alongside Daniel Craig's returning detective Benoit Blanc, Wake Up Dead Man has a brand-new ensemble cast that includes Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, and Andrew Scott.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery hits theaters on November 26, before arriving on Netflix on December 12. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to add to your watchlist.