Quentin Tarantino has plenty of new opinions on his filmography, but there's only one he considers his "masterpiece"

Every Quentin Tarantino fan has their own opinion about which is the filmmaker's best movie, including apparently Tarantino himself. During a recent interview, the director revealed that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is his "favorite" film, but Inglourious Basterds is his "masterpiece."

However, as he told The Church of Tarantino podcast, there is only one film he was truly "born to make."

"I think Kill Bill is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could've made it. Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession. So I think Kill Bill is the movie I was born to make," he explained.

Tarantino went on to talk about his scripts, bringing The Hateful Eight into the conversation to say it's "right behind" his best screenwriting works in Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

"There's an aspect of Hateful Eight that I actually think is probably my best directing of my material, i.e., the material is written and it's solid. So it's not like I have to create it, like Kill Bill, it's solid, it's right there, and I actually think it's my best servicing [of] my material as a director," he said.

As fans wait to hear more about Tarantino's mysterious 10th and final film, one of his previous works is getting a sequel – Netflix's The Adventures of Cliff Booth will see Brad Pitt reprising his role from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. David Fincher is set to direct after Tarantino passed on the idea.

"I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I've already walked. It just kind of unenthused me, " he argued.

The filmmaker has yet to announce his next project. The previously announced The Movie Critic was scrapped because it was, according to Tarantino, "too much like the last one", as it was set in Los Angeles in the 1970s.

He also almost directed a Star Trek movie, and Simon Pegg recently said it was "everything you’d expect a Tarantino Star Trek script to be."

Filming on The Adventures of Cliff Booth is currently underway, but there's still no release date confirmed. In the meantime, check our guide on all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.