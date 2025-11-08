Jennifer Lawrence calls Emma Stone the "Muppet-head" leading the way on their Miss Piggy movie: "I'm the ideas guy"

As the merry band of anarchic performers turns 70, Hollywood may finally be coming around to the notion we could all use far more of The Muppets. Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are developing an upcoming movie centred around the magnificent Miss Piggy, and they have their working relationship very clearly defined.

"Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark," Lawrence explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I'm, just like, the ideas guy. So, I went to her to be like, 'What do we do?' So, now Cole [Escola] is writing it, and they're perfect."

The brainwave came to Lawrence during 2020 and 2021, when lockdowns were in effect and discussions around 'cancel culture' were bubbling up. Talking about these subjects with a friend led to a novel idea for something involving Kermit's enduring partner.

Jennifer Lawrence Is Terrified People Think Die My Love Is Katniss and Edward Fanfic | Tonight Show - YouTube Watch On

"Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled," Lawrence remembers, before clarifying: "Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning."

That is a fascinating angle. This'll mark the first time Miss Piggy has headlined her own feature film in her 55 years and counting as part of the Muppets troupe. She made her debut in a Herb Albert special in 1974, going on to have a small role in 1975's The Muppet Show: Sex and Violence (actual title), before transitioning into the main cast for the first season of The Muppet Show in 1976.

She's now an indelible part of the central cast, often seen as the boisterous partner and love interest of Kermit the Frog. Much as she desires the spotlight, her storylines have been largely subplots until now, and it seems Stone and Lawrence are ready to remedy that.

Both actors hope to appear in the picture. It's one of two The Muppets-related projects on the go, as Seth Rogen is producing a mystery special for Disney Plus as well, with an ear toward doing another ongoing variety show. I'm cautiously optimistic on all fronts.

