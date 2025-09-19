A "secret Taylor Swift theatrical event" is going to play in theaters very soon

After the huge success of The Eras Tour movie, Taylor Swift is planning a new theatrical event tied to the release of her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, but the details are shrouded in mystery.

According to an exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter, the content of the event is "unclear", although multiple sources say that it's related to the upcoming new album and it's set to be released on the same day, October 3. That's only two weeks away, so we're hoping to get more details soon.

Swift previously directed 2020's Disney Plus documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, so the singer could also be helming the upcoming project.

The Eras Tour film, which was directed by Sam Wrench, grossed $261.6 million globally in 2023, becoming the top grossing concert film of all time. Swift notoriously bypassed Hollywood studios to partner with theaters, defying the traditional release model. Those box office earnings followed the success of the tour itself, which became the first concert tour to gross over $2 billion in ticket sales.

Regardless of the mysterious theatrical event, we do know that the Grammy-winning artist is releasing new songs in the upcoming The Life of a Showgirl, which follows last year's The Tortured Poets Department. The new album was originally announced in August during an special appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights sports podcast, a few weeks before Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce. The engagement announcement post read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".

As for other upcoming projects on the big screen, Taylor Swift is debuting as director and screenwriter, although there haven't been any updates about the project since it was announced back in 2022. The singer partnered with Searchlight Pictures to direct a film based on her own script, following previous directorial experiences like 2021's short All Too Well: The Short Film.

