Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning trailer sees Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt embark on his most dangerous mission yet

By
Contributions from
published

A new trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has been released during the 2025 Super Bowl

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
The new trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is here and, forget the Super Bowl, the real action can be found in what's shaping up to be Ethan Hunt's final Mission.

In the brief trailer, which can be viewed above, Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt embarks on what appears to be his final mission - complete with explosions, underwater stunts, and a scene where Cruise does that famous drop-down move from the first movie. "Everything you are, everything you've done, has come to this," the voice-over says. We also see Cruise very impressively hang off a biplane that's speeding through the air. Needless to say, the stakes are high and the stunts are more dangerous than ever.

Even the air of finality surrounding The Final Reckoning hasn't slowed the action franchise or Cruise down, however.

"We had a small screening and someone said, 'I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.' And I thought, 'I guess we did something right," director Christopher McQuarrie told Empire of an unnamed sequence.

Meanwhile, the Final Reckoning's callback to Mission: Impossible 3 might elicit shock of a very different kind, one that could majorly hint at how the curtain-closer acts as a love letter to the series' past. In the first Final Reckoning trailer, a canister that appears to contain the Rabbit's Foot MacGuffin from the J.J. Abrams-directed threequel can be glimpsed.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Pom Klementieff. It's set to hit cinemas on May 23, 2025.

For more, check out the upcoming movies headed your way very soon. Then your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to dive into our ranking of the best Mission: Impossible movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

With contributions from
