Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 finally revealed the Marvel show's most mysterious character so far

Here's everything you need to know about the new character and if we've met them before in the MCU

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 1-4.

Daredevil: Born Again acts as both a soft reboot of the Daredevil story as well as a continuation of the beloved Netflix show. As a result, it can be a little tricky when characters are introduced to work out whether they're new additions or small roles you might have forgotten from years past.

One such conundrum is Adam, who has been mentioned several times in the first few episodes as someone important to Vanessa Fisk's past. He comes up again in episode 4 and thankfully we finally get some more answers about who exactly he is. Not only that, but it seems Wilson Fisk – AKA Kingpin – has some nefarious plans with him going forward.

Who is Adam in Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, we learn that Vanessa Fisk had an affair with Adam during the time that Wilson was away. As you'll see in our Daredevil recap, at the end of Daredevil season 3, Wilson ended up incarcerated. He later appeared again in the MCU in both Hawkeye and Echo, even being shot in the head at the end of the latter show.

When we meet him again in Born Again, he's got some atoning to do after having been absent for a while as Vanessa took over his role as head of the criminal enterprise. It's not quite been explained what happened to Wilson during this time away and how he recovered, but Vanessa seemingly fell into a relationship elsewhere with Adam.

Adam isn't someone who appeared in the Netflix show then, but a more recent addition to Vanessa's life. Then in the final moments of the latest episode, we actually get our first glimpse of the mysterious character. We find out that all is not forgiven with the affair as Wilson has been keeping Adam prisoner in his basement.

Given his dishevelled appearance too, it seems he's been there for a while… As well as finally seeing him, we also now know the actor who is playing him too. Lou Taylor Pucci – star of the 2013 Evil Dead remake – is portraying Adam, dispelling some theories that the actor could be appearing as the mysterious MCU villain Muse.

Daredevil: Born Again is airing weekly on Disney Plus. For more, check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule and our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

