Marvel fans have come up with a wild theory that could soften the blow of Agatha All Along episode 5: "Glad to see we're all going straight to delusion"

Warning! This article contains major spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 5. If you've yet to tune in

Oh boy, Agatha All Along's latest installment was a lot, huh? Episode 5, titled 'Darkest Hour, Wake Thy Power' saw Agatha's coven face another trial on the Witches Road', which dramatically culminated in the death of another member and the reveal that 'Teen' is actually Billy, Wanda Maximoff's son.

In an attempt to ease the pain, though, Marvel fans have come up with a convincing theory which, if true, could mean that none of it actually happened – and it involves Patti LuPone's sorceress Lilia Calderu and her future-telling skills...

"Even if we ignore how strange the end of the episode was, everything was incredibly weird that whole time," explained one user on Twitter. "Everyone was treating Teen differently, the door was plain wood, Lilia pulled away from the board, they turned on Agatha SO easily. This has to be one of Lilia's visions."

"Glad to see we're all going straight to delusion, convincing ourselves that this trial was either manipulated by Teen or it's Lilia's vision instead of acknowledging the fact that the writers perhaps fumbled the ball REALLY HARD," said another.

"I really think Teen created everything, or that it's one of a Lilia's vision. That's right, I'm in denial," tweeted a third, while a fourth cried: "I'm trying to convince myself this was just a vision Lilia is having and my girl Alice is not really dead, because the alternative hurts too much."

One viewer even went on to suggest that Lilia has been experiencing flashforwards since earlier on in the show, randomly mumbling stuff like, "Alice, don't" and "Try to save Agatha" out of context.

Spoilers for #AgathaAllAlong episode 5-----Lilia's premonitions were actually a warning for Alice to not try and save Agatha this whole time omg it was right under our nose, that's such good foreshadowing pic.twitter.com/ZsTsXQPwPEOctober 10, 2024

While it may seem like a wild theory, the thought of episode 5 being a premonition of Lilia's isn't too far of a stretch when you comb over it, and realize that there are a few nods to suggest that's what's happening.

Firstly, 'Darkest Hour, Wake Thy Power' starts with Lilia waking up from a vision of the Salem Seven closing in on the coven, and sure enough to sinister septet show up shortly after. A little later, when the gang figure out that they're going to have to commune with the dead in the Road's newest challenge, Lilia notes to Teen: "I read people, I read time."

When the group are plagued by a horrible sound, she shouts, "I hated this the first time!" and in another scene, she responds to Alice's impulsive decision to cast a protection spell over a possessed Agatha with another seemingly random statement: "Knight of Wands". In tarot, 'Knight of Wands' can signal a good start or be an indication that things are going better than you expected. When Agatha starts (unknowingly?) absorbing Alice's power, killing her, Lilia is the first and loudest to protest. Might that be because she knows what them failing with ultimately lead to already? And if so, will she able to intervene before it's too late? We'll have to wait until next week to see...

