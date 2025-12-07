Jon Bernthal promises a seamless switch between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Punisher Special Presentation

News
By published

"The Punisher could walk off of the Spider-Man set and could walk onto the special set"

John Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher in the Daredevil: Born Again season 2 finale
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

It’s strange to think that, after a decade since his debut, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle will finally make his big screen appearance, facing off against Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While details about the wall-crawler's next chapter in the MCU are still being kept under wraps, one thing we do know is that Bernthal’s bruiser of a vigilante will have his own story coming to Disney+ soon after, as a special presentation.

Naturally, the expectation for a standalone Punisher story is that it will be a bloody outing and quite a departure from the relatively family-friendly environment he’ll share with Spider-Man. Well, that's what thought, at least. Fortunately, Bernthal has assured fans that Frank’s rage levels won’t differ between the two appearances. It’s a detail that not only he was set on sticking to, but also Tom Holland and the film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton.

Keeping this in mind, along with Cretton’s expert handling of action sequences in Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, we should expect some great power-packed scraps between Frank and Spidey. We just hope Frank won’t end up in any worse state than the kind we’ve seen him in before. For every other upcoming MCU movie and show coming our way, check out our guide here.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.