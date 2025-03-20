Daredevil: Born Again fans have a Bullseye and Punisher theory after Frank Castle's appearance in the latest episode

News
By published

Have they met before?

Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
(Image credit: Marvel)

The latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again featured the highly anticipated reunion between Matt Murdock and Frank Castle, AKA Punisher, for the first time since Netflix's Defenders Saga.

Matt tracked down Frank to try to get some answers about Hector's death, but the pair's conversation soon turned to Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, AKA Bullseye – but viewers noted that this scene was the first time Dex has been referred to as Bullseye on screen.

"Seems like they crossed paths offscreen and already established a rivalry if Frank is the one to call him Bullseye first," one fan tweeted, while another wrote, "Frank called Dex Bullseye, I don’t think Matt has even called him that…. Could Frank have had a run in with him already??"

"Frank being the first person ever in the MCU to mention the Bullseye codename has me hella excited for their inevitable face off," someone else said.

Even if they haven't already crossed paths, viewers are keen to see the pair go mano a mano in a future episode – or even their own spin-off. "Punisher v Bullseye miniseries. Need that," another fan wrote, while another echoed, "I'd pay good money to see Punisher Vs Bullseye."

Bullseye came up in conversation when Frank confronted Matt about Foggy's death at the end of episode 1, and Matt's reliance on the system instead of taking matters into his own hands with violence. Of course, Matt did push Bullseye off the roof of Josie's bar, but he's keeping that detail from Frank – for now, at least.

Daredevil: Born Again airs weekly on Disney Plus. For more on the show, make sure you never miss an episode with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or get up to speed with our verdict on the new series with our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

See more TV Shows News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Wilson Bethel as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again
New Daredevil: Born Again episode sees Frank Castle call one fan-favorite villain by his comic book name for the first time - and Marvel fans are loving it
Daredevil: Born Again
Frank Castle and Matt Murdock's reunion in Daredevil: Born Again was originally meant to happen in a later episode
Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Marvel fans have a Daredevil: Born Again theory that might explain the show's timeline jump
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Marvel producer teases how Punisher's role fits into Daredevil: Born Again: "Frank's appearances are just insane"
Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
Daredevil fans have spotted a Punisher detail in the Born Again premiere, and Frank Castle is not going to be happy about it
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Daredevil: Born Again fans have a Bullseye and Punisher theory after Frank Castle's appearance in the latest episode
Daredevil: Born Again
Frank Castle and Matt Murdock's reunion in Daredevil: Born Again was originally meant to happen in a later episode
Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics
Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?
Daredevil
Netflix boss says Marvel was "thrifty" about its Defenders shows: "We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money"
Muse
Who is Muse and who is playing him in Daredevil: Born Again?
Wilson Bethel as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again
New Daredevil: Born Again episode sees Frank Castle call one fan-favorite villain by his comic book name for the first time - and Marvel fans are loving it
Latest in News
Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Daredevil: Born Again fans have a Bullseye and Punisher theory after Frank Castle's appearance in the latest episode
The Demon&#039;s Hand
League of Legends shadow-drops a Balatro-style roguelike, but the catch is that to complete it you'll have to actually play League of Legends
Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Endgame
Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe how many Marvel movies she's been in: "That can't be right"
The Bride
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming horror movie starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley gets delayed in big Warner Bros. shake-up
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' day-one patch removes blood and makes shrines indestructible following backlash
Cyberpunk Turf Wars
There's an official new Cyberpunk 2077 game, but the bad news is that it's housed in a 9-foot, 1,500lb arcade machine
More about marvel tv shows
Daredevil: Born Again

Frank Castle and Matt Murdock's reunion in Daredevil: Born Again was originally meant to happen in a later episode
Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics

Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?

Taking on a giant skeleton lord in Mandragora

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree welcomes all players with Soulsunlike accessibility options
See more latest
Most Popular
Taking on a giant skeleton lord in Mandragora
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree welcomes all players with Soulsunlike accessibility options
White Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini gaming keyboard on a wooden desk with green back lighting
Razer just launched a new white Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini, and its switches solve one of the biggest problems in 60% gaming keyboards
The Demon&#039;s Hand
League of Legends shadow-drops a Balatro-style roguelike, but the catch is that to complete it you'll have to actually play League of Legends
Spider-Man swings into action alongside the Fantastic Four and Ms. Marvel.
Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four team up in a new story from Jay and Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith
Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Endgame
Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe how many Marvel movies she's been in: "That can't be right"
The Bride
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming horror movie starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley gets delayed in big Warner Bros. shake-up
Cyberpunk Turf Wars
There's an official new Cyberpunk 2077 game, but the bad news is that it's housed in a 9-foot, 1,500lb arcade machine
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' day-one patch removes blood and makes shrines indestructible following backlash
Sonic and Shadow clash in front of the moon in Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic gets an official lore timeline that goes "tens of thousands of years" into the past and 200 years into the future, and somehow canonizes a party game spin-off
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Not even 1 day after release, Assassin's Creed Shadows' player count on Steam already has Valhalla beat – and now it's coming for Odyssey and Origins