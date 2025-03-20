Daredevil: Born Again fans have a Bullseye and Punisher theory after Frank Castle's appearance in the latest episode
Have they met before?
The latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again featured the highly anticipated reunion between Matt Murdock and Frank Castle, AKA Punisher, for the first time since Netflix's Defenders Saga.
Matt tracked down Frank to try to get some answers about Hector's death, but the pair's conversation soon turned to Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, AKA Bullseye – but viewers noted that this scene was the first time Dex has been referred to as Bullseye on screen.
"Seems like they crossed paths offscreen and already established a rivalry if Frank is the one to call him Bullseye first," one fan tweeted, while another wrote, "Frank called Dex Bullseye, I don’t think Matt has even called him that…. Could Frank have had a run in with him already??"
"Frank being the first person ever in the MCU to mention the Bullseye codename has me hella excited for their inevitable face off," someone else said.
Even if they haven't already crossed paths, viewers are keen to see the pair go mano a mano in a future episode – or even their own spin-off. "Punisher v Bullseye miniseries. Need that," another fan wrote, while another echoed, "I'd pay good money to see Punisher Vs Bullseye."
Bullseye came up in conversation when Frank confronted Matt about Foggy's death at the end of episode 1, and Matt's reliance on the system instead of taking matters into his own hands with violence. Of course, Matt did push Bullseye off the roof of Josie's bar, but he's keeping that detail from Frank – for now, at least.
