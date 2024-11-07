Agatha All Along fans are worried about one unexplained moment from the series finale – and it has to do with Wanda's son Tommy

Agatha All Along fans have one burning question following the show's finale – and it has to do with Wanda's son Tommy.

"So with Billy basically escaping Death by his power of reincarnation does the same follow through the Tommy?" one fan asked on Reddit. "In a sense that Billy could just reincarnate his soul into someone else if Death should take him? Would Death even consider going after Tommy?"

In the penultimate episode, Agatha and Billy find a vessel for Tommy's spirit by way of the body of a young boy who drowned (and a little Easter egg gives us the first letter of his Marvel superhero name). In the finale, Agatha (in her ghostly form) and Billy set out to find him just before the credits roll.

"It struck me that Billy's soul could find a new, freshly vacated, body to inhabit because he was a witch. Tommy suffered the same fate as the Westview anomaly collapsed as Billy, but did not have the ability to find a new body like Billy did because he was NOT a witch," one fan explained. "That's why Billy needed to use his power to find a new home for Tommy, whose soul had been effectively homeless for a few years at this point. Remember, Bar Mitzvahs are at 13, having a driver's license is at 16. If Billy dies, then he can probably pull that trick again. Tommy probably can’t do it on his own."

This is true: Tommy might be the son of Wanda, but he isn't a witch. In the comics, his powers are supersonic speed, superhuman strength, intangibility, and accelerated perception – but they aren't magical.

"Tommy's soul was essentially linked to Billy’s so Tommy didn't have the power to reincarnate himself he was hooked onto Billy. This required Billy doing the legwork and putting Tommy in a new body," someone else wrote.

Now that Death, Wiccan, and Speed have been introduced into the MCU (though Tommy hasn't officially been given his Speed moniker yet), it's possible that we'll see more of Tommy's story explained in a later project at a later date. You can't escape Death, either, so we'll definitely be seeing her around as well.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors